New Delhi: Days ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in two states, infighting within the Maharashtra Congress came out in the open on Monday, when senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam made a veiled attack on his party colleague Milind Deora for skipping Rahul Gandhi’s three poll yesterday. Taking to twitter, he asked why ‘nikamma’ (useless) was missing from the event?

Notably, Nirupam, too gave the former party president’s poll event a miss but he clarified his absence saying that a family function which coincided with Gandhi’s rallies compelled him to skip Congress’ poll events.

“Speculations and suspicions about my absence in RG’s Mumbai rallies are meaningless. Due to an important family function I was very busy whole day, rather till late night. Had informed him in advance. He is my leader and he will be always the same for me. But why was Nikamma absent (sic)?” – Nirupam posted, without taking names.

Nirupam’s statement is being seen as an indirect attack at Milind Deora (Rahul’s close confidante) as he has been at loggerheads with him (Deora) since Lok Sabha elections 2019. Their infighting reportedly begins after Deora replaced Nirupam as the Mumbai Congress chief before the LS polls. However, after Congress’ humiliating defeat Deora too stepped down.

Last week, Nirupam had made the headlines after he declared that he would not campaign for the crucial Maharashtra Assembly election 2019. He had clearly stated that he was upset because the party had rejected candidates who he had recommended.

“It seems the Congress Party doesn’t want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It’s my final decision,” Nirupam had Tweeted without taking any names.