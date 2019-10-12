Mumbai: The voting for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly will take place on October 21 and the results will come out on October 24. The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government is hoping to back to power in the state, as the Congress-NCP alliance is said to be dealing with internal rift while fighting to make a comeback in the state.

One of the most important Vidhan Sabha seats is Nagpur South West. The seat assumes importance as it the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Congress has fielded Ashish Deshmukh as its candidate from the Nagpur South West seat, who will be fighting against CM Devendra Fadnavis from here.

Notably, six assembly seats fall under the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency. They include Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur Central, Nagpur West and Nagpur South. Barring Nagpur North, all other seats are reserved for the general category. Nagpur North is reserved for SC contestants.

For the upcoming assembly polls, the Congress has fielded Rushikesh (Bunty) Shelke from Nagpur Central against BJP’s Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare.

The Nagpur East will see a battle between Congress’ Purushottam Nagorao Hajare with Krushna Khopde of BJP.

For Nagpur North Vidhan Sabha seat, the INC has fielded Nitin Raut. BJP’s Milind Mane is in the fray from this Maharashtra seat.

Nagpur South Seat will see a fight between Girish Krushnarao Pandav of INC with BJP’s Mohan Mante.

For Nagpur West seat, Vikas Thakre from Congress is in the fray against BJP’s Sudhakar Deshmukh.

Notably, the BJP will be contesting 150 seats, while Shiv Sena on 124 seats. Other allies will contest 14 seats.

According to news agency ANI, out of 288 seats, the Congress will contest 144, the NCP 122 and others on 20 seats. NCP leader Sharad Pawar is said to be the sole opposition leader to be campaigning for the upcoming polls on October 21.

In the run-up to the state polls, where the NCP and its ally Congress face an uphill challenge of dislodging BJP- Shiv Sena from power, both opposition parties have seen many leaders deserting.