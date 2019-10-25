New Delhi: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday did not rule out forging a post-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena, saying that if a proposal is indeed made, it will be conveyed to the Congress high command. He, however, admitted that no offer had come thus far.

His remark comes just a day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar said that his party won’t enter into an alliance with the Sena, a statement that he reiterated today. Congress-NCP contested the elections in an alliance with each other.

Separately, addressing a press conference, the Maharashtra Congress chief said, “We have not received any proposal from Shiv Sena yet. But if anything comes from them, we will get in touch with the party high command in Delhi and see what can be worked out.”

On the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post, he said that Congress and NCP will hold a meeting and decide on it.

Trends that emerged on the result day of the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections indicated a less-than-impressive return to power of the ruling BJP-Sena government amid impressive performances from the Congress and the NCP. This triggered rumours that the Sena would ditch the BJP and offer Congress and NCP to form an alliance with it.

BJP (105) and Shiv Sena (56) won 161 seats in the 288-seat Assembly, 24 less than their tally from the 2014 state polls. NCP (54) and Congress (44) won 98 seats.

Shiv Sena has already indicated that it wants the Chief Minister’s post for Thackeray family scion Aaditya, who won from Worli in his electoral debut, with his father and party chief Uddhav Thackeray at a press conference yesterday reminding the BJP of the ‘50-50 formula‘ agreed upon earlier.

In a related development earlier today, ‘Aaditya for CM‘ posters, too, came up in his constituency Worli.