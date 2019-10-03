Mumbai: In a setback for the Congress ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday announced that he won’t participate in the party’s poll campaign as his recommendation was rejected.

Taking to Twitter, the disgruntled leader said, “It seems Congress Party doesn’t want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It’s my final decision.”

Further, he also hinted at quitting the party saying that the day “doesn’t seem far away”.

“I hope that the day has not yet come to say good bye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn’t seem far away,” Nirupam tweeted.

On September 11, Sanjay Nirupam had taken to the microblogging website to say that infighting was ‘part and parcel of every organisation’ while requesting Urmila Matondkar to reconsider her decision to quit the Congress.

Matondkar on September 10 had resigned from the Congress, saying her political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use her as a means to fight petty in-house politics.

The move by the political leader came after a letter which she had written to former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on May 16 got leaked to media and no action was taken on that.

Notably, in 2014, Nirupam had contested from Mumbai North constituency on the Congress’ ticket but could not win.

Furthermore, ahead of Lok Sabha polls this year, he was replaced as Mumbai Congress chief in March over complaints by some party leaders. He was replaced was by Union minister Milind Deora, who tendered his resignation last month.