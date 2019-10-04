New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, which will be held on October 21.

In the list, candidates for seven constituencies-Muktainagar, Katol, Tumsar, Nashik East, Borivali, Ghatkopar East and Colaba-were announced. These seats will be contested by Rohini Kadse, Charan Singh Thakur, Pradeep Padole, Rahul Dhikale, Sunil Rane, Parag Shah and Rahul Narvekar, respectively.

The list was released on what is the final day of filing nominations for the polls. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is seeking reelection to office and is contesting from Nagpur South West, too, will file his nomination on Friday.

With Friday’s list, the saffron party has now announced candidates for 150 seats, for the 288-member Assembly. It will contest the elections with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Shiv Sena; however, the seat share between the two parties, which has reportedly been finalised, is yet to be announced.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections, which will be held along with those in Haryana, which is another BJP-ruled state, will be held in a single phase with the result announcement scheduled for October 24. These elections will also mark the political debut of Aditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who will contest from Worli and thereby become the first member from his family to contest an election.

The BJP, with 122 seats, emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections in the state five years ago. However, it could not cross the majority mark and hence formed a post-poll alliance with the Sena, which, at 63, won the second-highest number of seats, to form the government in the state.