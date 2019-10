Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Celebrations have already begun at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mumbai in anticipation of a landslide victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the 288-member Assembly in Maharashtra. Counting of votes is still underway.

The polls in Maharashtra are a bipolar contest between two mega alliances – Shiv Sena and BJP, and Congress and NCP. Trends so far project a clear lead for the BJP-Sena with over 160 seats, over 100 for the BJP and 59 for Shiv Sena. The counting of votes began at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon.

Meanwhile, as the trends became clearer, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called in of 50:50 formula for government, under which both the allies will have the CM post for 2 and a half years each.

“I am going to meet Uddhav Ji. Number itne bure bhi nahi hain, aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi. Yes, we will definitely continue with the alliance. We have agreed upon a 50-50 formula”, said the senior Sena leader.

Around 60.05 per cent of turnout was recorded in the single-phase election. The state has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel were deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state. In 2014 Assembly elections, the state had recorded 63.38 per cent turnout.

Here is the constituency-wise winner list for Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: