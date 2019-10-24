New Delhi: The counting of votes for Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Loha, Naigaon and Deglur seats in Maharashtra will start at 8 AM on Thursday, October 24. The seats which went to polls in single phase on October 21 witnessed a tough fight between BJP-Sena and Congress-NCP candidate. A few MNS, BSP and independent candidates were also in the fray from these six constituencies. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates on Maharashtra Assembly election 2019.

Here’s All You Need to Know About Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Loha, Naigaon and Deglur seats

Bhokar: All eyes will be set on Bhokar Vidhan Sabha seat as former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan took on BJP’s Shrinivas alias Bapusaheb Deshmukh Gorthekar in 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. At present, the seat is represented by Ashok Chavan’s wife Ameeta, who had bagged 100781 in 2014 elections.

Nanded North: This Vidhan Sabha seat is currently represented by Congress’ Dattatrya Pandurang Savant. For 2019 polls, the Congress retained Savant against Shiv Sena’s Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar.

Nanded South: Sena’s Hemant Sriram Patil, who bagged 45836 votes in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections is representing the seat at present.For 2019 polls, Sena reposed faith on Patil while Congress fielded Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde. BSP’s

Vishwanath Ramji Dhotre was also in the fray.

Loha: Shiv Sena’s Prataprao Govindrao Chikhalikar had registered victory from Loha Vidhan Sabha seat in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections. He had registered 92435 votes from the seat then. For 2019 polls, Sena fielded Mukteshwar Keshavrao Dhondge and the NCP nominated Dilip Shankarrao Dhondge.

Naigaon: The seat is currently represented by Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan of Congress. In the previous Assembly polls, Chavan had defeated BJP’s Rajesh Sambhaji Pawar by 71020 votes. For 2019 polls, while the Congress retained its sitting MLA from Chavan, the BJP also renominated Pawar.

Deglur: Shiv Sena’s Subhash Piraji Sabne is the sitting MLA of Delgur Vidhan Sabha seat. Sabne had won the seat in 2014 by 66852 votes. This time Sabne faced a tough contest from Congress’ Antapurkar Raosaheb alias Chandoba Jayanta.