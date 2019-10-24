New Delhi: All 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra including Digras, Arni, Pusad, Umarkhed, Kinwat and Hadgaon went to polls in October 21 and the results of the seats will be declared on Thursday, October 24. The counting of votes for Digras, Arni, Pusad, Umarkhed, Kinwat and Hadgaon will start at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be emerge in an hour so. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates on Maharashtra Assembly election 2019.

Here’s all you need to know about Digras, Arni, Pusad, Umarkhed, Kinwat and Hadgaon seats of Maharashtra

Digras: This constituency witnessed a tough battle between Sena and NCP candidate. While the Sena entrusted its sitting MLA its sitting MLA, NCP nominated Tarik Sahir Lokhandwala for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In 2014, the Digras constituency was won by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Dulichand Rathod. He had defeated his rival by 121216 votes.

Arni: This seat witnessed a fight between BJP and Congress candidates. The Arni constituency is currently represented by BJP’s Raju Narayan Todsam. He had bagged 86991 votes in 2014 Maharashtra polls against Congress’ Shiwajirao Shiwramji Moghe. For 2019 elections, the BJP had fielded Dr Dhruve Sandeep Prabhakar and Congress renominated Moghe.

Pusad: This seat is currently represented by NCP’s Manohar Rajusing Naik, who had bagged 94152 votes in 2014 Assembly polls. This time, Naik faced a tough contest from Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nilay Madhukar Naik. MNS’ Abhay Madhukar Gadam is also in the fray.

Umarkhed: This seat is represented by Rajendra Waman Najardhane of BJP, who had bagged 90190 votes in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections. For 2019 polls, the BJP fielded Namdev Jayram Sasane while the Congress party nominated Khadse Vijayrao Yadavrao. MNS’ Kailas Ramrao Wankhede and BSP’s Minakshi A Savalkar are also in the fray from Umarkhded seat.

Kinwat: This Vidhan Sabha seat in Maharashtra is said to be a stronghold of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). At present it is represented by Pradeep Hemsingh Jadhav (Naik), who bagged 60127 votes in 2014 polls. For 2019 elections, the NCP retained Naik to take on Bhimrao Ramjee Keram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Hadgaon: Hadgaon is a strong hold of Shiv Sena as the saffron party has registered victory from the constituency four times except in 1990 and 2009. In 2014, Sena’s Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar had won the seat with 78520 votes. This time, the sena has renominated Patil to take on Congress’ Jawalgaonkar Madhavrao Nivruttirao Patil.