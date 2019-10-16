Mumbai: Referring to Aaditya Thackeray as his ‘younger brother’, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt hoped for the Yuva Sena chief’s victory in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Heaping praises on the 29-year-old Thackeray scion, Dutt in a video posted on Twitter said that the country needs young and dynamic leaders and he wished that Aditya wins the upcoming poll with big margin.

The actor also remembered Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray who had supported him when he was booked and arrested in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

“I wish Aaditya all the very best. I hope he wins with a huge mandate because we need dynamic young leaders in our country. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra,” he added.

Aaditya Thackeray was appointed as the Yuva Sena President in 2010 and was subsequently named a ‘leader’ of the Shiv Sena in 2018. A fitness and sports enthusiast, he is also the President of the Mumbai District Football Association.

On October 3, Thackeray filed his nomination from the Worli seat in Mumbai on Thursday. Thousands of Shiv Sena workers and supporters gathered on the streets of Worli, south Mumbai as the Thackeray junior headed the rally for his nomination.

With this decision, Aaditya has become the first member of the Thackeray clan ever to contest an election. Ever since the Shiv Sena was founded by late Bal Thackeray in 1966, no member of the family had contested any election or held any constitutional post.

Elections to the Maharashtra assembly will be held on October 21 and the results will be out on October 24.