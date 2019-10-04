New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday filed his nomination from the Nagpur South West constituency from where he will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, on October 21.

The development comes on a day the BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the state polls. Today is also the last day for filing nomination in Maharashtra as well as Haryana, another BJP ruled state which will hold polls simultaneously with the western state.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, the Chief Minister expressed confidence of returning to power with a bigger mandate. He told reporters that the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI (Republican Party of India) alliance will sweep the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier, Fadnavis and his wife Amruta met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence and sought his blessings. Later, the two also held a roadshow while on the way to Fadnavis’ nomination filing.

The opposition Congress has fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh against the Chief Minister.

Fadnavis, the clean chit to whom for false nomination filing in 2014 was quashed by the Supreme Court recently, was the Maharashtra BJP chief when he became the Chief Minister following the Assembly elections that year in which the BJP, with 122 seats, emerged as the single-largest party but couldn’t cross the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly. It later formed an alliance with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Shiv Sena, which was second with 63 seats, to form the government.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls will also see the political debut of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya, who will contest from Worli and become the first member from his family to contest an election.