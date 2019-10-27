New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday noted that although their party won just 56 seats this year compared to the 2014 assembly election results in Maharashtra, the ‘remote control of power’ still lies in their hands, stated news agency PTI. “The Sena won less seats this time, 56 compared to 63 in 2014, but it has the remote control of power,” stated Raut, the executive editor of Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ in his column ‘Rokhthok’.

It must be noted that the term ‘remote control’ was frequently used by late party patriarch Bal Thackeray to explain the chain of command during the first Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, between 1995 and 1999, stated a report.

Ever since the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 were declared, the negotiations between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party have become tougher. Since BJP has just won 105 seats against the 122 seats secured in 2014 assembly elections, Shiv Sena has demanded a written assurance from the BJP on ‘equal sharing of power’. This would possibly include an equal division of the chief ministerial tenure, stated a report.

“The dream that the Shiv Sena will drag itself behind the BJP is busted (after poll results). A cartoon showing a tiger (Sena’s identity) holding a lotus (BJP’s symbol) in its hand tells a lot about the current scenario. Not taking anyone for granted is the message,” said Raut in his Saamana editorial column.

Shiv Sena is likely to fulfill its demands before forming a new government with the BJP, hinted Raut in his column. Besides, as per news agency PTI, Raut had further lashed out at the BJP in his column by saying, “The BJP’s strategy of contesting 164 seats and winning 144 of them was rejected by voters. The election result is the defeat of unethical thoughts of increasing the tally by getting key Congress-NCP leaders to join the BJP, by luring them or threatening them.”