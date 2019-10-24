Mumbai: The counting of votes to Chandgad, Radhanagari, Kagal, Kolhapur South, Karvir, Kolhapur North Maharashtra assembly seats begins, and the early trends are expected to emerge by 8 AM. Notably, the polling in the aforementioned constituencies took place on October 21.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government is hoping to back to power in the state, with Congress-NCP alliance facing an uphill challenge of dislodging the former from the power and making a comeback in the state.

Chandgad- The seat is held by NCP’s Desai-Kupakar Sandhyadevi Krushnarao, who defeated SHS’s Narsingrao Gurunath Patil in 2014 assembly polls. For this year’s elections, NCP has contested Rajesh Narsingh Patil from the seat.

Ratnagiri- The seat is currently held by SHS’s Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar, who defeated Kadam Satyajit Shivajirao of the INC in 2014 polls. This year, Shiv Sena’s Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar will be fighting against NCP’s Sudesh Sadanand Mayekar. The BSP has fielded Jadhav Rajesh Sitaram while VBA’s Damodar Shivram Kamble is in the fray from this seat.

Kagal- This power of this seat is currently vested with NCP’s Mushrif Hasan Miyalal who defeated SHS’s Ghatage Sanjay Anandrao in Maharashtra Assembly election 2014. This time, Sanjay Anandrao Ghatage will be fighting for the Shiv Sena from the seat against NCP’s Mushrif Hasan Miyalal.

Kolhapur South- The seat is currently held by BJP’s Amal Mahadik who defeated Patil Satej Urf Bunty D. of the INC. This year, Ruturaj Sanjay Patil will be fighting from INC against BJP’s Amal Mahadik. The BSP has fielded Sachin Appaso Kamble from this seat.

Karvir: This seat is currently held by SHS’s Patil Narayan Govindrao, who defeated NCP’s Bagal Rashmee Digambar in 2014 Assembly polls. This year, P.N. Patil Sadolikar from INC will be fighting against BJP’s Chandradeep Hell.

Kolhapur North- This seat is held by SHS’s Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar. This year, Chandrakant Pandit Jadhav is in the fray from the Congress, while Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar will be fighting elections from the Shiv Sena. BSP’s Ajay Prakash Kurane will be contesting the polls from this seat.