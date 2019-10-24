Maharashtra Assembly Results 2019: Akkalkuwa, Shahada, Nandurbar, Navapur, Sakri and Dhule Rural Seats – all these six seats, falling under the Lok Sabha constituency of Nandurbar — are reserved for SC candidates. Counting of votes to these seats will start at 8 am. Early trends are likely to emerge from 10 am. (Full Coverage here)

From the Akkalkuwa seat, Shiv Sena fielded Amasha Padvi against Congress’s KC Padavi. In the Nandurbar seat, the contest is between Congress’ Mohan Pawan Singh and BJP’s Vijaykumar Gavit. From Navapur, Congress’ Shirish Surupsingh H Naik will take on BJP’s Bharat Manikrao Gavit. From the Shahada seat, Padmakar Vijay Singh Valvi of the Congress will contest with Rajesh Udesingh Padvi of BJP. Congress has fielded Ranjeet Bharat Singh Pawra from the Shirpur seat.

Akkalkuwa is a town in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra. It is also the administrative headquarters of Akkalkuwa taluka. The town is famous for the dargah of Hakim Ali Shah, a Muslim saint.

Shahada is one of the tehsils in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra. Earlier, it was a part of Dhule district. Shahada is known for the educational facilities it provides.

Sakri is a small town in the Dhule district of Maharashtra. The town is also the headquarters of the taluka by the same name. The world’s largest solar project is situated here.

Dhule Rural is located in the Dhule district. It is one of the most backward districts. Agriculture is the major occupation of the people here.

Nandurbar is a city in the district by the same name in Maharashtra. The seat has been occupied by NCP since 1999

Navapur is a municipality in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra. It is also the headquarters for Navapur taluka. The place is situated on the border with the Gujarat state. Navapur serves as a marketing place for the adjoining agricultural areas. The place has many agro-based industries.