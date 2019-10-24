Load More

Counting of votes to the seats of Akola East, Murtizpur Risod, Washim, Karanja and Dhamangaon Railway will be starting at 8 am today. From 10 am, a clear trend will start emerging. ( Full Coverage Here)

Randhir Pralhadrao Sawarkar of the BJP is leading in Akola East.

Akola East has a total of 3,43,436 electors of which there are 1,67,203 female electors and 1,76,215 male electors. In the 2014 elections, Randhir Prahladrao Savarkar of the BJP won this seat by defeating then-incumbent MLA Haridas Pandhari Bhade. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) hopes to wrest back the seat from the BJP this time.

An agricultural town, Murtiazpur is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Caste category. In 2014, Harish M Pimple of the BJP won the elections by garnering 54,226 votes against the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh candidate. The BJP has fielded Harish Motirappa Pimple for the 2019 Assembly polls.

Risod presently belongs to the Congress as Ameet S Zanak of Congress had won the 2014 election defeating BJP’s Jadhav Vijay Tulsiram by a margin of nearly 16,000 votes.

BJP leader Lakhan Sahadev Malik has been elected MLA from the Washim Assembly constituency consecutively in the last two elections. In 2014, he retained the Assembly seat by defeating candidates from the Shiv Sena and Congress. For the 2019 Assembly polls, The BJP has again fielded Lakhan Sahadev Malik, while the Congress has fielded Rajani Mahadev Rathod.

Karanja has a unique trend of voting the sitting MLA out of power. In 2014, Patni R Shukla of the BJP won the elections by netting 44,751 votes against the BBM candidate Mohammed Yusuf. BJP’s Patni and MNS’ Subhash Pandurang Rathod and NCP’s Prakash Dahake are in the fray in the 2019 battle.

Dhanabgaon Railway seat has remained a Congress bastion since 2009. Sitting Congress MLA Jagtap Virendra Valmik will be facing BJP’s Asad Arunbhau Janardhan’s son Pratap in the 2019 elections