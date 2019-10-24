Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to Aurangabad East, Paithan, Gangapur, Vaijapur, Nandgaon and Malegaon Central seats in Maharashtra is to begin at 8 AM on Thursday, i.e., October 24 while the early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

Single-Phased voting in the Maharashtra Assembly election took place on October 21, 2019. This year, the Maharashtra Assembly Election has 288 Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seats. While the last date to file nominations for the state assembly poll was October 4, the last date of withdrawal of candidature was October 7, according to the EC. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Aurangabad East Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Aurangabad East Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six constituencies of Maharashtra Assembly that is located in the Aurangabad district. Some of the candidates who will be contesting from Aurangabad East seat this year are Atul Moreshwar Save from the Bharathiya Janata Party, Kishor Vishvanath Mhaske from Bahujan Samaj Party, Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Dushyant Shravan Patil from the National People’s Party and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, BJP’s Atul Moreshwar Save secured 64,528 votes in his favour and defeated AIMIM candidate Abdul Gaffar Quadri in the Aurangabad East constituency.

Paithan Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Paithan Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six Vidhan Sabha segments that are a part of the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Some of the candidates who will be contesting from Paithan Vidhan sabha seat are Dattatray Radhakisan Gorde from NCP, Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram from Shiv Sena, Vijay Rangnath Gavali from BSP, Chavhan Vijay Ambadas from VBA, Pralhad Dhondiram Rathod from AIMIM and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Shiv Sena’s Bhumre Sandipanrao Aasaram won the Paithan seat by securing 66,991 votes. He defeated the NCP candidate Waghchaure Sanjay Yadavrao.

Gangapur Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Gangapur Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six constituencies of Maharashtra Assembly that is located in the Aurangabad district. Some of the candidates who will be contesting from Gangapur Vidhan sabha seat in the assembly election this year are BSP candidate Acchelal Ramnaresh Yadav, BJP candidate Bamb Prashant Bansilal, Nationalist Congress Party candidate Mane Patil Santosh Annasaheb, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Ankush Baburao Kalwane, NNP’s Pravin Himmatrao Ranyevale, Bahujan Mukti Party candidate Rahul Shivram Sonule and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, BJP’s Bamb Prashant Bansilal defeated Shiv Sena candidate Ambadas Eknath Danve by securing 55,483 votes in favour from the Gangapur constituency.

Vaijapur Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Vaijapur Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six constituencies of Maharashtra Assembly that is located in the Aurangabad district. The candidates contesting from this seat in the 2019 assembly election in Maharashtra are Abhay Kailasrao Patil from NCP, Babasaheb Bapurao Pagare from BSP, Bornare Ramesh Nanasaheb from Shiv Sena, Santosh Jagannath Jadhav from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Pramod Shahadrao Nangare from VBA besides other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, NCP candidate Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar won the Vaijapur seat with 53,114 votes defeating Shiv Sena’s R M Wani.

Nandgaon Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Located in the Nashik district is the Nandgaon Legislative Assembly constituency. This constituency is a part of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra. The candidates contesting from this seat in the 2019 assembly election in Maharashtra are Govind Ambar Borale from BSP, Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal from NCP, Suhas Dwarkanath Kande from Shiv Sena, Rajendra Dagaduji Pagare from VBA, Wadghule Vishal Shivaji from AAP and other independent candidates. In the Nandgaon Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, NCP candidate Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal secured 69,263 in his favour. He won the election against Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Dwarkanath Kande among others.

Malegaon Central Vidhan Sabha Seat:

The candidates contesting from this seat in the 2019 assembly election in Maharashtra are Aasif Shaikh Rasheed from INC, Dipali Vivek Warule from BJP, Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique from AIMIM besides other independent candidates. In the Malegaon Central Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Congress candidate Shaikh Aasif Shaikh Rashid won the Malegaon seat with 75,326 votes. He defeated Mufti Moh. Ismile Kasmi from NCP among others.

The date of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 was announced by the Election Commission on September 21. Besides, as per EC’s guidelines, all the electoral procedures will be completed by October 28. It must be noted that the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9, 2019.