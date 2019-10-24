Maharashtra Assembly Results: Counting of votes to Badnera, Amravati, Teosa, Daryapur, Melghat and Achalpur Seats began at 8 am. A clear trend is likely to emerge at 10 am. Out of this six Assembly seats which constitute the Amaravati Lok Sabha seats, four are general seats. Daryapur is reserved for SC and Melghat is an ST seat. (Full Coverage here)

In the 2014 assembly elections, Badnera was won by Independent candidate Ravi Rana. In 2019, Ravi Rana is again in the fray as an independent candidate against NCP’s Sanjay Devidas Bhonde and Shiv Sena leader Band Priti Sanjay.

Amravati was a Congress Bastion until 2014 when BJP’s Sunil Deshmukh defeated Raosaheb Shekhawat — ex-President Pratibha Patil’s son — and captured the seat.

From the Teosa Assembly seat, Congress’ Yashomati Thakur has won the election since 2009, and is up for a third term. She is up against Shiv Sena’s Rajesh Shriram Wankhade, BSP’s Abdul Naim Abdul Jalil and Dipak Devrao Sardar of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi. BJP has not fielded a candidate as it is contesting the election in alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena had a stronghold on Daryapur until 2014 when Ramesh G Gundile won the elections with 64,224 votes. BJP has fielded Bundile Ramesh Ganpatrao, while Congress has fielded Balwant Baswant Wankhade.

In 2014, Bhilawekar P Babulal of the BJP won Melghat against the NCP candidate. NCP has fielded Kewalram Tulshiram Kale, while BJP has fielded Ramesh Mawaskar.

Achalpur Assembly constituency has been under the control of Independent leader OB Kadu alias Bacchu since 2004. Badu is contesting the 2019 Assembly election as a candidate of Prahar Janshakti Party against Congress’ Anirudha Subhanrao Deshmukh, and Shiv Sena candidate Sunita Narendrarao Fiske.