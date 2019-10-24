Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: The Maha polls in Maharashtra are a grand contest between two mega alliances – Shiv Sena-BJP, and opposition coalition Congress-NCP. The four parties are in for a fight in the 288 constituency assembly, with several other smaller parties tying themselves along to either of the groups.

Counting of votes has begun for these seats and the early trends are likely to emerge around 10 AM.

In the previous election, the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won 122, 63, 42 and 41 seats, respectively. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading the ruling coalition for re-election this year. Notably, Shiv Sena has pitted debutant Aaditya Thackeray who is also eyeing the position of deputy chief minister.

For 2019 assembly polls, the 61st constituency, Bhandara will witness a battle among 14 MLAs. The BJP has put up Arvind Manohar Bhaladhare against the Congress’ Jaideep Jogendra Kawade. Apart from the two, Dilip Bhajandas Motghare of BSP and Visarjan Sajjan Chausare (Vinod) of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi are also in the fray.

The Sakoli seat came into limelight in 2019 after the BJP gave the ticket to long-time friend of CM Fadnavis, Parinay Fuke to be pitted against one-time BJP MP Nana Patole from the Indian National Congress (INC). Meanwhile, former Congress leader Sevakbhau Nirdhan Waghaye is also in the fray, contesting from Prakash Ambedkar’s party Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

The Arjuni Morgaon seat, situated in the Gonda district, is renowned for its educational institutes. With over 2.5 lakh electors, the constituency is ready for a fight between Congress’ Manohar Chandrikapure and BJP leader and two-time MLA Rajkumar Badole. Badole, who is looking for re-election this season, had defeated Congress candidate Raut Ramlal Budhaji in 2014.

The rural city that primarily professes in rice and grain trading, Tirora constituency is currently held by BJP candidate Rahangdale Vijay Bharatlal. In 2019, Bharatlal is set to battle it out against Ravikant Bopche of the NCP and Independent candidate Dilip Bansod.

Gondiya constituency of Bhandara district is one of the few seats in Maharashtra held by the Congress. However, sitting MLA Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal is contesting the 2019 assembly polls from a BJP ticket after recently switching over to the saffron party. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded candidate Amar Prabhakar Varade. On the other hand, Dhurwas Bhaiyalal Bhoyar is contesting for BSP from Gondiya.

Amgaon is a small town situated in the Gondiya district of Maharashtra. This year, the Congress has fielded Sahasram Korote to fight the seat against BJP candidate and sitting MLA Sanjay Puram. Former MLA who had won the seat for Congress in 2009 is contesting independently this election.

Notably, the term for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government ends on November 9.