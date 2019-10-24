Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to Bhokardan, Sillod, Kannad, Phulambri, Aurangabad Central and Aurangabad West seats in Maharashtra is to begin at 8 AM on Thursday, i.e., October 24 while the early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a single-phased voting in Maharashtra was scheduled on October 21, 2019. While the deadline to file nominations for the state assembly poll was October 4, the last date of withdrawal of candidature was October 7, added the EC. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Bhokardan Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Bhokardan constituency is located in the Jalna district of Maharashtra and covers the entire Jafferabad tehsil. The candidates who are contesting from Bhokardan seat this year are Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danwe, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Nivrutti Vishwnath Bansode, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Santosh Raosaheb Danve, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) party candidate Borhade Dipak Bhimarao, Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) candidate Raju Ashok Gawali and independent candidate Mujahid Abdul Bari Siddiqui. In the 2014 Bhokardan Maharashtra Assembly Election, BJP’s Danave Santosh Raosaheb defeated NCP candidate Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danave by securing 69,597 votes.

Sillod Vidhan Sabha Seat:

This vidhan sabha seat is a part of the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. Some of the candidates who are contesting from Sillod constituency this year are Shiv Sena’s Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi, Congress candidate Kaisar Azad Shaikh, BSP’s Sandip Eknath Suradkar, VBA’s Dadarao Kisanrao Wankhede and other independent candidates. Notably, in the 2014 Sillod Maharashtra Assembly Election, Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi belonging to the INC party secured 96,038 votes and defeated BJP’s Bankar Suresh Pandurang from this seat.

Kannad Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Kannad Assembly constituency is part of the Aurangabad vidhan sabha constituency. The candidates who are contesting in Kannad constituency this year are Udaysing Sardarshing Rajput from Shiv Sena, Kolhe Santosh Kisan from NCP and other independent candidates. In the 2014 Kannad Maharashtra Assembly Election, Jadhav Harshvardhan Raibhan belonging to the Shiv Sena party secured 62,542 votes in his favour. He had defeated NCP’s Udaysing Sardarsing Rajput in this seat in the 2014 assembly election.

Phulambri Vidhan Sabha Seat:

This seat is a part of the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency and one of the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra. Some of the candidates who are contesting from Phulambri seat this year are Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Amar Suresh Deshmukh, Congress candidate Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale, BJP’s Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao, BSP candidate Satyajit Yadavrao Salve, VBA candidate Jagannath Kachruji Rithe among other independent candidates. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Election to Phulambri constituency, BJP’s Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao won the seat with 73,294 votes. He had defeated INC candidate Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale.

Aurangabad Central Vidhan Sabha Seat:

The Aurangabad Central is located in Aurangabad district. NCP’s Abdul Qadeer Ameer Sayyed, Communist Party of India candidate Abhay Manohar Taksal, Shiv Sena’s Jaiswal Pradeep Shivnarayan, BSP’s Nana Kisanrao Mhaske, VBA candidate Amit Sudhakar Bhuigal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party candidate Naserruddin Taquiuddin Siddioqui and other independent candidates are contesting in the assembly election this year for the Aurangabad Central seat. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Election for the Aurangabad Central seat, Sayed Imtiaz Jalil of AIMIM party secured 61,843 votes and defeated Shiv Sena’s Pradeep Jaiswal.

Aurangabad West Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Located in Aurangabad district are six Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha constituencies of which Aurangabad West Vidhan Sabha Seat is one. Some of the candidates who are contesting from the Aurangabad West seat this year are Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pandurang Shirsat, AIMIM’s Arun Vitthlrao Borde, Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) candidate Manisha Kharat, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) party candidate Sandeep Bhausaheb Shirsat and other independent candidates. In the 2014 Aurangabad West Maharashtra Assembly Election, Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Shirsat contested against BJP’s Madhukar Damodhar Sawant among others and secured 61,282 votes.

The date of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 was announced by the Election Commission on September 21. Besides, as per EC’s guidelines, all the electoral procedures will be completed by October 28. It must be noted that the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9, 2019.