Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: The Maha polls in Maharashtra are a grand contest between two mega alliances – Shiv Sena-BJP, and opposition coalition Congress-NCP. The four parties are in for a fight in the 288 constituency assembly, with several other smaller parties tying themselves along to either of the groups.

Counting of votes to these seats will begin at 8 AM and the early trends are likely to emerge around 10 AM.

In the previous election, the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won 122, 63, 42 and 41 seats, respectively. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading the ruling coalition for re-election this year. Notably, Shiv Sena has pitted debutant Aaditya Thackeray who is also eyeing the position of deputy chief minister.

From the Chinchwad assembly seat, BJP has fielded Jagtap Laxman Pandurang who will battle against BSP’s Rajendra Manik Londhe, along with several independent candidates including Shiv Sena defaulter Kalate Rahul Tanaji, Dr. Milindraje Digambar Bhosale, Rajendra Maruti Kate (Patil) and others.

In 2014 elections, the seat was won by Londhe by defeating Shiv Sena candidate Kalate Rahul Tanaji.

Pimpri constituency has a total of 3,51,172 electors. The seat is currently held by Shiv Sena candidate Adv. Chabukswar G Deo, who defeated NCP’s Anna Dadu Bansode in a close call. This year, Sena’s whip-rider Sukhdeo will defend his seat against NCP’s Bansode, along with Dhanraj Govind Gaikwad of BSP and independent candidate Ajay Chandrakant Gaikwad.

The Bhosari seat will witness a fight among current MLA Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge who is campaigning on a BJP ticket this year after winning independently in 2014, against Vahida Shahenu Shaikh of Samajwadi Party, and Pawar Rajendra Atmaram of BSP.

Vadgaon Sheri, under Pune district, is among the three fringe areas which the NCP is banking on for resurgence. This year, the seat will see a tussle between incumbent BJP contestant Jagdish Tukaram Muluk against NCP candidate Sunil Vijay Tingre, Ganesh Balkrishna Dhamale of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bengale Rajesh Dattatray from the BSP, among others.

From the suburb city of Shivajinagar in Pune district, BJP candidate Anil Shirole is locking horns with Congress’ Datta Bahirat. Others in the fight include BSP candidate Gaikwad Satyawan Baban, and independent candidates like Anjaneya Sathe, Anthony Anthonydas Alex, Turekar Sanjay Hanumant, Firoz Shamsuddin Mulla, Ravindra Bansiram Mahapure and Shreekant Madhusudan Jagtap.

The seat is currently retained by BJP’s Vijay Kale.

The Kothrud seat will witness a one-on-one battle against the BJP and the MNS. While the former has pitted Chandrakant Patil, opposition parties NCP and the Congress have shown their support for MNS contestant Kishor Shinde. The BJP is looking to win the seat by focusing on mega development plans of the Metro and flyovers in Kothrud.

Notably, the term for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government ends on November 9.