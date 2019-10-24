Maharashtra Assembly Results: Counting of votes in the seats of Dhule City, Sindkheda, Shirpur, Chopda, Raver and Bhusawal Seats will start at 8 AM. A trend may emerge at 10 am. (Full coverage here)

Dhule city is well known for its educational heritage. It is also a great centre for the textile industry. BJP’s Anil Anna Gote won the seat in 2014. Kulkarni Prachi Girish (MNS), Ravindra Suresh Damodar (BSP), Hilal Lala Mali (Shiv Sena), Anil Anna Gote (Loksangram) Mansuri Asif Inayat (SP), Shah Faruk Anwar (AIMIM) are in the fray in 2019.

Sindkheda is a town in Dhule district of Maharashtra. The place derives its name from the fact that it has many trees of ‘Shindi’. Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal (BJP) won in 2014. Jaykumar, Narendra Dharma Patil (Salunkhe) (MNS), Bedse Sandeep Tryambakrao (NCP), Bhausaheb Namdeo Pawar (BSP), Namdeo Rohidas Yelave (VBA) are in the fray.

Shirpur, a Congress stronghold since 1990, is a reserved seat under ST category. Kashiram Vechan Pawara of the Congress had won the seat in 2014 defeating BJP’s Dr Jitendra Yuvraj Thakur. Kashiram Vechan Pawara (BJP), Ranjitsingh Bharatsingh Pawara (Congress), Er. Vikas Kalidas Saindane (Communist Party of India), Sukram Onkar Pawara (BSP), Kishor Daulat Bhil Manav (Ekta Party), Prof. Motilal Damu Sonawane (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi) are in the fray.

Chopda seat alternates between NCP and Shiv Sena. This is a reserved seat under the ST category. In 2014, Sonawane C Baliram of Shiv Sena had won this seat. Jagdishchandra Ramesh Valvi (NCP), Adv. Yakub Sahebu Tadvi (Bahujan Samaj Party), Latabai Chandrakant Sonawane (Shiv Sena) are fighting the elections.

BJP’s Haribhau Madhav Jawale won from Raver in 2014 defeating Congress’s Chaudhari Shirish Madhukarrao. In 2019, the battle is among those same rivals.

Chaudhari Shirish Madhukarrao (Congress), Santosh Madhukar Dhivare (BSP), Haribhau Madhav Jawale (BJP), Vivek Devidas Thakare (Bapu Dhobi) (AIMIM), Haji Sayad Mushtak Sayad Kamaruddin(VBA) are contesting.

Bhusawal is a reserved category under SC category. Sanjay Waman Sawakare won this seat in 2009 on an NCP ticket and switched to the BJP in 2014. Jagan Deoram Sonawane (NCP), Nilesh Amrut Suralkar (MNS), Rakesh Sahebrao Wakade (BSP), Sanjay Waman Sawkare (BJP), Ajay Jivram Ingle (Bahujan Mukti Party), Kailash Gopal Ghule (Indian Union Muslim League), Sunil Dada Surwade (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi) are in the fray.