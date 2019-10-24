Load More

New Delhi: The counting of votes for Gangakhed, Pathri, Partur, Ghansawangi, Jalna and Badnapur Seats in Maharashtra that went to polls on October 21 will begin at 8 AM. In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats while the Shiv Sena came second with 63 seats. However, this time both the estranged allies fought together against Congress-NCP combine. Gangakhed, Pathri, Partur, Ghansawangi, Jalna and Badnapur Seats witnessed a tough contest between BJP-Sena and Congress-NCP candidates.

Here’s all you need to know about Gangakhed, Pathri, Partur, Ghansawangi, Jalna and Badnapur seats

Gangakhed: NCP’s Madhusudan Manikrao Kendre ahd won the seat last time and hence representing the seat at present. For 2019 polls as well, the NCP had retained Kendre to contest against Vishal Vijaykumar Kadam of Shiv Sena. BSP’s Khandare Devrao Ganpatrao also contested from the seat.

Pathri: Independent candidate Fad Mohan Madhavrao is the sitting MLA from Pathri Vidhan Sabha seat. This time the BJP gave ticket to Fad Mohan Madhavrao to contest against Congress Warpudkar Suresh Ambadasrao. Gautam Vaijnathrao Ujgare of BSP was also in the fray from Pathri seat.

Partur: BJP’s Babanrao Dattatray Yadav Lonikar is the sitting MLA from Partur Assembly seat. For 2019 polls, while BJP renominated Lonikar, Congress fielded Jethliya Sureshkumar Kanhaiyalal.

Ghansawangi: Rajesh Tope of NCP is the sitting MLA from Ghansawangi Assembly seat. For 2019 polls, Tope was retained by NCP to take on Sena’s Udhan Hikmat Baliram.

Jalna: Sena’s Arjun Khotkar had won the seat in 2014. He had registered victory by defeating Congress’ Gorantyal Kailas Kishanrao. For 2019 polls, Sena retained Khotkar against Congress leader Gorantyal Kailas Kisanrao.

Badnapur: Saffron party’s Narayan Tilakchand Kuche had won the seat in 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections. Kuche had defeated NCP’s Chaudhari Roopkumar(Bablu) Nehrulal by 73560 votes. For 2019 polls, the BJP had fielded the sitting MLA Kuche Narayan Tilakchand against NCP’s Choudhari Rupkumar Alias Bablu Nehrulal.