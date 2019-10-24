Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to Igatpuri, Dahanu, Vikramgad, Palghar, Boisar and Nalasopara seats in Maharashtra is to begin at 8 AM on Thursday, i.e., October 24 while the early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. A single-phased voting in Maharashtra Assembly election was conducted on October 21, 2019 in the 288 Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seats of Maharashtra Assembly this year. Candidates had to file nominations for the state assembly poll by October 4 and could withdraw their candidature by October 7, according to the EC. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Igatpuri Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Igatpuri(ST) Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that are a part of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. In the fray are Nirmala Ramesh Gavit from Shiv Sena, Yogesh Kiran Shevre from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Hiraman Bhika Khoskar from Indian National Congress, Luckybhau Bhika Jadhav from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Shivram Dharma Khane from Bharatiya Tribal Party and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Gaveet Nirmala Ramesh from INC won the Igatpuri seat with 49,128 votes against Shiv Sena’s Zhole Shivram Shankar.

Dahanu Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Dahanu Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that is located in the Palghar district. This seat is reserved exclusively for Scheduled tribe candidates. Paskal Dhanare from BJP and Suneel Nibhad from MNS are the key candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, BJP candidate Dhanare Paskal Janya won the Dahanu seat with a total of 44,849 seats. The runner up was Mangat Barkya Vansha belonging to the CPM party.

Vikramgad Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Vikramgad Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that is located in the Palghar district. NCP candidate Sunil Chandrakant Bhusara, CPI’s Suresh Bhau Bhoir, BSP’s Sanjay Raghunath Ghatal, BJP’s Hemant Vishnu Savara, Bharatiya Tribal Party candidate Mohan Baraku Guhe, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Santosh Ramdas Wagh are the key candidates in fray for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 from Vikramgad constituency. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Savara Vishnu Rama from BJP secured 40,201 votes against Shiv Sena’s Prakash Krushna Nikam among others for the Vikramgad seat.

Palghar Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Palghar Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that is located in the Palghar district. This year, MNS fielded Umesh Gopal Govari, BSP fielded Jadhav Suresh Ganesh, INC Yogesh Shankar Nam, Shiv Sena fielded Shrinivas Chintaman Vanga and VBA fielded Viraj Ramchandra Gadag. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Shiv Sena’s Ghoda Krushna Arjun secured 46,142 votes against INC candidate Gavit Rajendra Dhedya from the Palghar seat.

Boisar Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Boisar Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that is located in the Palghar district. In the fray are Tare Vilas Sukur from Shiv Sena, Dinkar Dattatrey Wadhan from MNS, Sunil Dasharath Guhe from BSP, Rajesingh Manga Koli from VBA, Shyam Anant Gawari from BTP and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Tare Vilas Sukur from Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi party secured 64,550 votes and won the Boisar seat against Shiv Sena candidate Kamalakar Anya Dalavi.

Nalasopara Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Nalasopara Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that is located in the Palghar district. Some of the candidates who are contesting in this year’s assembly election from Maharashtra’s Nalasopara constituency are Shiv Sena’s Pradeep Rameshwar Sharma, BSP’s Salman Baluch, VBA’s Pravin Prakash Gaikwad, BMP’s Mohsin Sharif Shaikh and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Kshitij Hitendra Thakur from BVA secured 1,13,566 votes and won the Nalasopara seat against BJP’s Rajan Balkrishna Naik.

The date of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 was announced by the Election Commission on September 21. Besides, as per EC’s guidelines, all the electoral procedures will be completed by October 28. It must be noted that the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9, 2019.