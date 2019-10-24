Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to Islampur, Shirala, Palus-Kadegaon, Khanapur, Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, Jat seats in Maharashtra is to begin at 8 AM on Thursday, i.e., October 24 while the early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

The single-phased voting in Maharashtra Assembly election took place on October 21, 2019, as per the directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). It must be noted that there are 288 Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seats in Maharashtra Assembly this year. The deadline to file nominations for Maharashtra assembly poll was October 4, while the last date of withdrawal of candidature was October 7, as per the EC. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Islampur Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Islampur constituency is one among the eight Legislative Assembly constituencies that are a part of the Sangli district in Maharashtra. This year Shiv Sena candidate Gaurav Kiran Nayakawadi, Nationalist Congress party candidate Jayant Rajaram Patil, Bahujan Samaj party candidate Vishal Raghunath Jadhav, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party candidate Shakir Isalal Tamboli and other independent candidates will contest from the Islampur constituency. In the 2014 Islampur Maharashtra Assembly Election, NCP’s Jayant Rajaram Patil secured 1,13,045 votes and defeated independent candidate Abhijit Shivajirao Patil.

Shirala Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Located in the Sangli district is Shirala. This constituency is part of Maharashtra’s Hatkanangale Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao from BJP, Mansing Fattesingrao Naik from NCP, Lahu Akaram Waghmare from BSP, Shahaji Bapu Waghamare from BMP, Suresh Baban Jadhav from VBA and a few other independent candidates are contesting from the Shirala constituency. In the 2014 Shirala Maharashtra Assembly Election, BJP candidate Naik Shivajirao Yashwantrao secured 85363 votes and defeated NCP’s Mansingh Fattesingh Naik.

Palus Kadegaon Vidhan Sabha Seat:

This constituency is located in the Sangli district and is even a part of the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. In the Maharashtra Assembly election this year, some of the candidates who are contesting from Palus Kadegaon seat are Kadam Vishwajeet Patangrao from INC, Rahul Shivaji Patil from BSP, Sanjay Ananda Vibhute from Shiv Sena and other independent candidates. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly election, Congress candidate Kadam Patangrao Shripatrao won the Palus Kadegaon constituency against BJP candidate Deshmukh Pruthviraj Sayajirao by securing 1,12,523 votes.

Khanapur Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Khanapur is one of Maharashtra’s 288 Legislative Assembly constituencies. Some of the candidates who are contesting from Khanapur constituency this year are Anilrao Kaljerao Babar from Shiv Sena, Santosh Sukhdev Hedge from BSP, Isaq Murtuja Pirjade from Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), Shravan Shankar Wakshe from VBA and other independent candidates. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Election, Shiv Sena candidate Anilbhau Babar won the Khanapur seat with 72849 votes by defeating INC candidate Patil Sadashivrao Hanmantrao.

Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal Vidhan Sabha Seat:

This is a part of the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.The candidates who are contesting from Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 are Ajitrao Shankarrao Ghorpade from Shiv Sena (SS), Shankar (Dada) Mane from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Sumanvahini R R (Aba) Patil from NCP and independent candidate Suman Ravsaheb Alias R (Aba) Patil. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Election, Adv R R (Aaba) Alias Ravsaheb Ramrao Patil had won the election from the Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal seat with 1,08,310 votes against the BJP candidate Ajitrao Shankarrao Ghorpade.

Jat Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Jat is one of the eight Legislative Assembly constituencies that form an integral part of the Sangli district. The candidates who contested in the 2014 Assembly Election from Jat constituency were Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jagtap Vilasrav Narayan, Indian National Congress’s Vikramshinh Sawant, and Nationalist Congress Party’s Prakash (Aanna) Shivajirao Shendage. BJP candidate Narayan won the assembly poll by securing 72,885 votes in his favour. The candidates who are contesting from Jat constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 are Jagtap Vilasrao Narayan from BJP, Mahadev Harishchandra Kamble from BSP, Vikramsinh Balasaheb Sawant from INC, and other independent candidates.

The date of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 was announced by the Election Commission on September 21. Besides, as per EC’s guidelines, all the electoral procedures will be completed by October 28. It must be noted that the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9, 2019.