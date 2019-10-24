Mumbai: The counting of votes to Karad North, Karad South, Patan, Satara, Dapoli, Guhagar Maharashtra assembly seats begins, and the early trends are expected to emerge by 8 AM. Notably, the polling in the aforementioned constituencies took place on October 21.

(For Assembly elections coverage, follow india.com)

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government is hoping to back to power in the state, with Congress-NCP alliance facing an uphill challenge of dislodging the former from the power and making a comeback in the state.

Karad North: This seat is held by NCP’s Patil Shamrao Alias Balaso Pandurang, who defeated Kadam Dhairyashil Dnyandeo from the Congress in 2014 elections. This year, Shiv Sena’s Dhairyashil Dnyandeo Kadam will fight against NCP’s Balasaheb Urf Shamrao Pandurang Patil.

Karab South: This seat is held by INC’s Chavan Prithviraj Dajisaheb. This year, Dr. Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale is in the fray from BJP. From Congress, Chavan Prithviraj Dajisaheb will be contesting from the seat.

Patan- The seat is held by SHS’s Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao, who defeated Patankar Satyajit Vikramsinh from the in 2014 elections. This year, Shiv Sena’s Desai Shamburaj Shivrajirao will be contesting against NCP’s Satyajit Vikramsinh Patankar.

Satara- The seat is held by Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinh from NCP, who defeated BJP’s Pawar Dipak Sahebrao in 2014 elections. This year, NCP’s Deepak Sahebrao Pawar is in the fray and will be contesting against Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje from BJP.

Dapoli- This seat is held by Kadam Sanjay Vasant from NCP, who had in 2014 elections defeated SHS’s Dalvi Suryakant Shivram. This year, Shiv Sena has fielded Kadam Yogeshdada Ramdas from the seat. NCP’s Kadam Sanjayrao Vasant will contest from the seat.

Guhagar- This seat is held by NCP’s Jadhav Bhaskar Bhaurao, who defeated Dr. Natu Vinay Shridhar from BJP in 2014 elections. This year, NCP’s Betkar Sahadev Devji is contesting from the seat while from Shiv Sena, Bhaskar Bhaurao Jadhav is contesting the polls. Ganesh Arun Kadam is contesting from MNS for this seat.