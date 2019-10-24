Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: The Maha polls in Maharashtra are a grand contest between two mega alliances – Shiv Sena-BJP, and opposition coalition Congress-NCP. The four parties are in for a fight in the 288 constituency assembly, with several other smaller parties tying themselves along to either of the groups.

Counting of votes to these seats will begin at 8 AM and the early trends are likely to emerge around 10 AM.

In the previous election, the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won 122, 63, 42 and 41 seats, respectively. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading the ruling coalition for re-election this year. Notably, Shiv Sena has pitted debutant Aaditya Thackeray who is also eyeing the position of deputy chief minister.

From the Khadakwasala seat, sitting candidate from the BJP Tapkir Bhimrao Dhondiba will be defending his seat against BSP’s Nanabhau Gaikwad, Dodke Shivaji Sachin of NCP along with independent candidates including Baladhe Deepak Babanrao and Dr. Balashaheb Arjun.

The Parvati constituency of Pune district has been a BJP stronghold since 1995 barring one glitch in 2004 when the seat was lost to the Congress. BJP’s Madhuri Satish Misal who regained the party’s hold by winning the Parvati seat in 2009, is also defending her constituency this time. Pitched against her are Ashwini Nitin Kadam of the NCP, Ravi Kshirsagar of BSP, as well as Aam Aadmi Party’s Sandeep Bhausheth Sonawane.

Incidentally, Parvati is one of the only two constituencies in the Pune district that will witness a direct contest between two women.

The Hadapsar constituency is going to be a battle between the NCP and the BSP where the former party has fielded Chetan Vittal Tupe against BSP’s Deepak Mahadev Jadhav. Meanwhile, Yogesh Kundalik Tilekar of the BJP is eyeing for re-election from the seat.

The Pune Cantonment seat, also known as Pune Camp, was Congress’ bastion until 2014 when BJP candidate Dilip Kamble won the seat defending Congress sitting MLA Bargave Ramesh Anandrao. This year, the BJP has fielded Kumble Sunil Dhyandev to take on Chalwadi Hulgesh Mariappa of the BSP. Congress candidate Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao and Manisha Satish Sarode of MNS are among others in the fray.

Kasba Peth is the second constituency that is being contested by a women representative. While the BJP has fielded Mukta Shailesh Tilak as its candidate to battle it out with Ajay Shinde of the MNS, Arvind Shinde of Congress, along with independent candidates like Altaf Karim Shaikh, Dhanwade Vishal Gorakh, Navnath Genubhau Randive, Naik Swapnil Arun, Yuvraj Bhujbal and Rajesh Sidram Jann, and others.

An important Maharashtra seat, Akole had witnessed campaigns from leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah who was rallying for his party, the BJP. In a huge setback for the NCP, incumbent candidate Vaibhav Pichad had a crossover to BJP, weeks before the polls. Pichad, on a BJP ticket, will be fighting it out with Dr Kiran Yamaji Lahamate of the NCP, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Yashwant Pathave, among others.

Notably, the term for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government ends on November 9.