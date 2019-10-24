Mumbai: The counting of votes to Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij, Parli, Latur Rural Maharashtra assembly seats begins, and the early trends are expected to emerge by 8 AM. Notably, the polling in the aforementioned constituencies took place on October 21.

(For Assembly elections coverage, follow india.com)

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government is hoping to back to power in the state, with Congress-NCP alliance facing an uphill challenge of dislodging the former from the power and making a comeback in the state.

Majalgaon- The Majalgaon Assembly seat in Maharashtra is currently held by BJP’s R T Deshmukh (Jija). In the 2014 Assembly polls in the state, he defeated Prakash Sundarrao Solanke (Dada) of NCP, bagging 52.61 per cent of the votes. This time, BJP’s Ramesh Baburao Kokate (Adaskar) will be fighting against Prakash Sundarrao Solanke. The BSP has fielded Amol Vilasrao Dongre and AIMIM’s Shaikh Amar Jainoddin is in the fray from this seat.

Beed- The seat is currently held by NCP’S Kshirsager Jaydattji Sonajirao, who defeated Vinayak Tukaram Mete of the BJP. This year, Shiv Sena’s Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar will be fighting against Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar. The BSP has fielded Prashant Wasnik and MNS’s Vaibhav Chandrakant Kakade is in the fray from this seat.

Ashti-This seat is held by BJP’s Dhonde Bhimrao Anandrao. This year, Bhimrao Anandrao Dhonde is in the fray from the BJP, while Ajabe Balasaheb Bhausaheb will be fighting elections from the NCP.

Kaij- This power of this seat is currently vested with BJP’s Thombre Sangeeta Vijayprakash who defeated NCP’s Namita Akshay Mundada in Maharashtra Assembly election 2014. This time, Namita Akshay will be fighting for the BJP from the seat against NCP’s Pruthviraj Shivaji Sathe.

Parli- The seat is currently held by BJP’s Munde Pankaja Gopinathrao who defeated Dhananjay Panditrao Munde of the NCP. This year, Dhananjay Panditrao Munde will be fighting from NCP against BJP’s Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde.

Latur Rural: This seat is currently held by Congress’ Bhise Trimbakrao Shrirangrao, who defeated BJp’s Karad Ramesh Kashiram in 2014 Assembly polls. This year, Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh from INC will be fighting against Shiv Sena’s Sachin Alias Ravi Ramraje Deshmukh.