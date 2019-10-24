Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to Malegaon Outer, Baglan, Kalwan, Chandwad, Yevla and Sinnar seats in Maharashtra is to begin at 8 AM on Thursday, i.e., October 24 while the early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

As per the directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a single-phase voting in Maharashtra Assembly election was held on October 21, 2019. This year, there are 288 Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seats in Maharashtra Assembly. While the deadline to file nominations for the state assembly poll was October 4, the last date of withdrawal of candidature was October 7, stated the EC.

Malegaon Outer Vidhan Sabha Seat:

The Malegaon Outer Legislative Assembly constituency is a part of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. In the fray are Bahujan Samaj Party’s Anand Laxman Adhhav, INC’s Tushar Ramkrushna Shewale, Shiv Sena’s Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu, and other independent candidates. In the Malegaon Outer Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Shiv Sena’s Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu defeated Bharathiya Janata Party candidate Thakre Pawan Yashvant by securing 82,093 votes.

Baglan Vidhan Sabha Seat:

This constituency is a part of Maharashtra’s 288 Legislative Assembly constituencies. This year, the candidates contesting from Baglan seat are BSP’s Anjanabai Ananda More, Dipika Sanjay Chavan from the Nationalist Congress Party, BJP’s Dilip Manglu Borse and other independent candidates. In the Baglan Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014 Chavan Dipika Sanjay from NCP secured 68,434 votes against Borse Dilip Manglu from BJP.

Kalwan Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Kalwan Legislative Assembly constituency is a part of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra. This year, the candidates contesting from Kalwan seat are Jiva Pandu Gavit from Communist Party of India, Nitin Arjun Pawar from NCP, Mohan Navsu Gangurde from Shiv Sena, Rajendra Laxman Thakre from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Vijay Uttam Bhoye from Bharatiya Tribal Party and independent candidate Vaman Kadu Bagul. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, CPM candidate Gavit Jiva Pandu won the Kalwan seat by securing 67,795 votes. The runner up in the election was NCP’s Arjun Tulshiram Pawar.

Chandwad Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Chandwad Legislative Assembly constituency is a part of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra. In the fray are BJP’s Aher Rahul Daulatrao, INC’s Kotwal Shirishkumar Vasantrao, Dattatray Ramchandra Gangurde from CPI, Subhash Mesu Sansare from BSP and other independent candidates. In the Chandwad Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, BJP candidate Aher Rahul Daultrao secured 54,946 votes and defeated INC’s Kotwal Shirishkumar Vasantrao.

Yevla Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Yevla Legislative Assembly constituency is a part of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra. This year, the candidates contesting from Yevla seat are Eknath Ramchandra Gaikwad from BSP, Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal from NCP, Sambhaji Sahebrao Pawar from Shiv Sena, Algat Sachin Vasantrao from VBA and other independent candidates. In the Yevla Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Chhagan Bhujbal from NCP defeated Pawar Sambhaji Sahebrao from Shiv Sena by securing 1,12,787 votes in his favour.

Sinnar Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Sinnar Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that form a part of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Besides, it is located in the Nashik district. In the fray are NCP candidate Kokate Manikrao, Shiv Sena candidate Rajabhau (Parag) Prakash Waje, BSP candidate Raju Yadav More, VBA candidate Vikram Murlidhar Katkade and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Shiv Sena’s Rajabhau (Parag) Prakash Waje won the Sinnar seat with 1,04,031 votes defeating BJP’s Kokate Manikrao Shivaji among others.

The date of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 was announced by the Election Commission on September 21. Besides, as per EC’s guidelines, all the electoral procedures will be completed by October 28. It must be noted that the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9, 2019.