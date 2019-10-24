Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to Mira Bhayandar, Ovala-Majiwada, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Mumbra-Kalwa and Airoli seats in Maharashtra is to begin at 8 AM on Thursday, i.e., October 24 while the early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. Upon the directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a single-phase voting in the 288 Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seats of Maharashtra took place on October 21, 2019. While the deadline to file nominations for the state assembly poll was October 4, the last date of withdrawal of candidature was October 7, stated the EC. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Mira Bhayandar Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Mira Bhayandar assembly constituency is located in Thane district. It is one of the 288 legislative assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. The key candidates in the fray are Kirtawade Vidhyadhar Bhimrao from Bahujan Samaj Party, Narendra Mehta from Bharathiya Janata Party, Muzaffar Hussain from Indian National Congress, Haresh Eknath Sutar from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Narendra Bhambwani from Aam Aadmi Party, Salim Abbas Khan from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Narendra Mehta from BJP secured 91,468 votes and won the Mira Bhayandar seat against NCP’s Gilbert Mendonca.

Ovala-Majiwada Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Ovala-Majiwada assembly constituency is located in Thane district. It is one of the 288 legislative assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. Some of the candidates who are contesting from Ovala-Majiwada seat in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 are Chavan Vikrant Bhimsen from INC, Tirpude Uttam Kisanrao from BSP, Pratap Baburao Sarnaik from Shiv Sena, Sandeep Dinkar Pachange from MNS, Atulla Zakaulla Khan from Bahujan Mukti Party, Divekar Kishor Taterao from VBA and other independent candidates. In the Ovala Majiwada Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Shiv Sena’s Pratap Baburao Sarnaik emerged victorious by securing 68,571 votes against BJP’s Sanjay Pandey.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency is located in Thane district. It is one of the 288 legislative assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. In the fray are Eknath Sambhaji Shinde from Shiv Sena, Ghadigaonkar Sanjay Pandurang from Congress, Prabhakar Baburao Wagh from BSP, Mahesh Parshuram Kadam from MNS, Bagwe Unmesh from VBA and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Eknath Sambhaji Shinde defeated BJP’s Adv. Sandeep Lele in the Kopri Pachpakhadi constituency by securing 1,00,316 votes.

Thane Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Thane assembly constituency is located in Thane district. It is one of the 288 legislative assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. Some of the key candidates contesting from Thane assembly constituency this year are MNS candidate Avinash Anant Jadhav, BSP’s Kedarnath Ruparam Bharti, BJP’s Kelkar Sanjay Mukund, and BMP’s Godbole Yogesh Vishwanath. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, BJP’s Kelkar Sanjay Mukund won the Thane seat by securing 70,884 votes against Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Sadanand Phatak.

Mumbra-Kalwa Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency is one of the 288 legislative assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. In the fray are NCP’s Awhad Jitendra Satish, Shiv Sena’s Deepali Jahangir Sayed, Abu Altamash Faizi from AAP, Bahujan Mukti Party candidate Naaz Mohammed Ahmed Khan, Indian Union Muslim League candidate Farhat Mohd Amin Shaikh and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Awhad Jitendra Satish from NCP secured 86,533 votes and won the Mumbra Kalwa constituency against Shiv Sena candidate Dasharath Kashinath Patil.

Airoli Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Airoli Assembly constituency is located in Thane district. It is one of the 288 legislative assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. In the fray, Ganesh Naik from BJP, Ganesh Raghu Shinde from NCP, Nilesh Arun Bankhele from MNS, Jaiswal Rajesh Gangaprasad from BSP, Prakash Dhokane from VBA, and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Sandeep Ganesh Naik from NCP secured 76,444 votes and won the Airoli seat against Chougule Vijay Laxman.

The date of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 was announced by the Election Commission on September 21. Besides, as per EC’s guidelines, all the electoral procedures will be completed by October 28. It must be noted that the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9, 2019.