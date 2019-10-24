Maharashtra Election Results: Counting of the votes to Morsi, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat, Wardha and Katol in Maharashtra will start at 8 am. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 am. None of these seats is reserved. (Full coverage)

Morshi and the surrounding region is also known for the cultivation of famous Nagpur oranges. In 2004, Shiv Sena candidate Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde lost to JSS’ Harshwardhan Pratapsinh Deshmukh who won with almost 36,524 votes. In 2009, Bonde won over independent candidate Nareshchandra Panjabrao Thakre with 43,905 votes. In 2014, Bonde, after shifting to the BJP, won with 71,611 votes against NCP. This time, too, Bonde is in the fray.

Arvi is a city in Wardha district of Maharashtra. The seat was occupied by INC from 1990 to 2009. But in the 2009 assembly elections, Dadarao Yadavraoji Keche of BJP defeated Kale Amar Sharadrao of INC, the 2004 winner. Keche received 71694 votes as against Sharadrao’s 68564 votes. In 2014, Kale defeated BJP candidate Dadarao Yadavrao.

Deoli is a city in Wardha district of Maharashtra. This is a Congress stronghold as Ranjit Prataprao Kamble of Congress won both the 2009 and 2014 assembly elections and is the present MLA.

Hinganghat is a centre of the cotton trade. Kunawar Samir Trambakrao of the BJP is the sitting MLA who defeated BSP’s Telang Pralay Bhaurao in 2014.

BJP’s Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar is the sitting MLA of Wardha who defeated Congress’s Shekar Pramod in 2014.

NCP’s Asish Ranjeet Deshmukh is the sitting MLA of Katol. He defeated Anil Vasantrao Deshmukh in 2014. Anil was Katol’s MLA since 1995. He switched to the BJP from NCP and lost the seat in 2014. From NCP, he switched to the BJP and retained his seat in 2014