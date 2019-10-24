New Delhi: Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting of votes on Thursday for Mukhed, Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli, Jintur and Parbhani seats in Maharashtra. While the trends are likely to start coming in by 9 AM, the final results are expected by the evening.

Mukhed, Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli, Jintur and Parbhani Seats in Maharashtra went to poll on October 21. The seats witnessed a tough contest between the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Indian National Congress (INC). Besides MNS, BSP and independent candiates were also in the fray.

Here are the details about Mukhed, Basmath, Kalamnuri, Hingoli, Jintur and Parbhani Seats in Maharashtra

Mukhed: This vidhan sabha seat witnessed a tough fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Mukhed is currently represented by Govind Mukkaji Rathod of BJP. He had defeated Congress’s Betmogarekar Patil Hanmantrao Venkatrao in 2014 polls. For 2019 elections, BJP fielded Tushar Govindrao Rathod against Congress’ Bhausaheb Khushalrao Patil.

Basmath: Sena’s Mundada Jaiprakash Shankarlal is representing the Basmath seat at present. He had won the seat in 2014 by defeating the Opposition’s candidate by 63851 votes. For 2019 polls, the Sena renominatd its old candidate while NCP has fielded Chandrakant Alias Rajubhaiyya Ramakant Nawghare .

Kalamnuri: Congress’ Santosh Kautika Tarfe had won the seat by 67104 votes last time. For 2019 polls, the grand old party renomnated Tarfe against BSP’s Piraji Gangaram Ingole and Shiv Sena’s Bangar Santosh Laxmanrao.

Hingoli:

Jintur: NCP’s Bhamale Vijay Manikrao is the sitting MLA from Jintur Assembly seat. Manikrao had won the seat by 106912 votes in 2014. For 2019 Maharashtra polls, NCP retained Manikrao and BJP fielded Bordikar Meghana Deepak Sakore.

BSP’s Rajendra Sahaduji Ghansawadh was also in the fray.

Parbhani: Dr Rahul Vedprakash Patil of Sena is the sitting MLA from Parbhani Assembly seat. Patil was retained by Sena for 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls against Congress’ Deshmukh Raviraj Ashokrao.