Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to Murbad, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivali and Kalyan Rural seats in Maharashtra is to begin at 8 AM on Thursday, i.e., October 24 while the early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. Earlier on October 21, 2019, a single-phase voting was conducted in Maharashtra. There are 288 Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seats in Maharashtra Assembly this year. According to the official notification by EC, the deadline to file nominations was October 4, while the last date of withdrawal of candidature for the state assembly poll was October 7. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Murbad Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Murbad Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that is a part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. The key candidates in the fray are Kisan Shankar Kathore from Bharathiya Janata Party, Pramod Vinayak Hindurao from Nationalist Congress Party, Adv. Ratna Kishor Gaikwad from Bahujan Samaj Party, Deepak Pandharinath Khambekar from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Mayur Vinayak Yelve from Bahujan Mukti Party. In the Murbad Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, BJP’s Kisan Shankar Kathore emerged victorious against NCP candidate Gotiram Padu Pawar by securing 85,543 votes.

Ambernath Vidhan Sabha Seat:

The Ambernath Legislative Assembly constituency is located in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The key candidates contesting this year are Kinikar Balaji Pralhad from Shiv Sena, Dhammdeep Hemraj Ganvir from BSP, Pravin Motiram Kharat from NCP, Rohit Chandrakant Salve from Indian National Congress, Sumedh Hiraman Bhawar from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Dhananjay Bhimrao Surve from VBA, Vinod Manohar Salve from BMP and other independent candidates. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Shiv Sena’s Balaji Kinikar secured 47,000 votes against BJP candidate Wankhede Rajesh Devendra from Ambernath constituency.

Ulhasnagar Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Located in the Thane district, this is a constituency dominated by the Sindhi community. Some of the key candidates contesting in the election this year are Bharat Gangotri from NCP and Kumar Uttamchand Ailani from Shiv Sena. In the Ulhasnagar Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Jyoti Pappu Kalani from NCP secured 43,760 votes and defeated BJP’s Ailani Kumar.

Kalyan East Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Kalyan East assembly constituency is located in Thane district. It is one of the 288 legislative assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. The key candidates in the fray are Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad from BJP, Prakash Balkrushna Tare from NCP, Milind Chandrakant Belamkar from BSP, Abhijeet Ravi Tribhuvan from BMP and Ashwini Vinayak Thorat-Dhumal from VBA. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, independent candidate Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad won the Kalyan East seat by securing 36,357 votes against Shiv Sena’s Gopal Ramchandra Landge.

Dombivali Vidhan Sabha Seat:

The Dombivali assembly constituency is located in Thane district. It is one of the 288 legislative assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. In the 2014 assembly election BJP’s Chavhan Ravindra Dattatray defeated Shiv Sena’s Dipesh Pundalik Mhatre by securing 83,872 votes.

Kalyan Rural Vidhan Sabha Seat:

The Kalyan Rural assembly constituency is located in Thane district. It is one of the 288 legislative assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. In the fray are Pramod (Raju) Ratan Patil from MNS, Mhatre Ramesh Sukrya from Shiv Sena, Amol Dhanraj Kendre from VBA, Chandrakant Vitthal Sonawane from BMP among others. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014 of Kalyan Rural, Bhoir Subhash Ganu from Shiv Sena secured 84,110 votes against Ramesh Ratan Patil from MNS.

The date of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 was announced by the Election Commission on September 21. Besides, as per EC’s guidelines, all the electoral procedures will be completed by October 28. It must be noted that the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9, 2019.