Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: The Maha polls in Maharashtra will witness a grand contest between two mega alliances – Shiv Sena-BJP, and opposition coalition Congress-NCP. The four parties are in for a fight in the 288 constituency assembly, with several other smaller parties tying themselves along to either of the groups.

Counting of votes has begun for these seats and the early trends are likely to emerge around 10 AM.

In the previous election, the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won 122, 63, 42 and 41 seats, respectively. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading the ruling coalition for re-election this year. Notably, Shiv Sena has pitted debutant Aaditya Thackeray who is also eyeing the position of deputy chief minister.

The Nagpur Central constituency has been a Congress stronghold since 2009. This time, the INC’s Bunty Baba Shelke is pitted against the incumbent BJP MLA Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare. In 2014, the Congress had brought former incumbent MLA Anees Ahmed back, however, he was defeated by BJP’s Kumbhare by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

The richest constituency of the Nagpur district, Nagpur West was a Congress bastion till 1990, after which BJP leader and current Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defeated the grand old party candidate Ashok Dhawadh, granting the seat to the BJP in the subsequent elections. In this year’s polls, Vikas Thakre of the Congress party takes on the sitting BJP MLA Sudhakar Shamrao Deshmuk. Further, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Afzal Omar Farooque and Bahujan Republican Socialist Party’s Dr Vinod Maroti Rangari are also in the fray, among others.

The multi-cultural seat of Nagpur North is a melting pot of religions, and the seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The constituency had been a Congress stronghold from 1999 until 2014 when the BJP candidate Milind Mane won the seat defeating BSP candidate Kishore Uttamrao Gajbhiye IAS by a margin of 13718 votes.

For Kamthi constituency this year, the BJP has fielded Tekchand Shrawan Sawarkar who is set battle against Congress’ Suresh Bhoyar. In the 2014 assembly polls, Chandrashekhar K Bawankule of the BJP had won the seat garnering 126,755 votes.

The Ramtek constituency in 2019 is a wrestle between incumbent MLA Dwaram Mallikarjun Reddy of the BJP and Congress’ Udaysingh Sohanlalji Yadav. Reddy won the Ramtek seat in 2014 defeating Shiv Sena’s Ashish Nandkishor Jaiswal who had held the seat since 1999.

Tumsar, better known as the ‘Rice city’, is Maharashtra’s 60th assembly constituency which will witness fresh faces from the BJP and NCP pitted against former BJP candidate Waghmare C Sovinda who is contesting as an Independent this time.

Notably, the term for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government ends on November 9.