Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to Niphad, Dindori, Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West and Deolali seats in Maharashtra is to begin at 8 AM on Thursday, i.e., October 24 while the early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. Notably, a single-phase voting in the 288 Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seats of Maharashtra Assembly took place on October 21, 2019. The deadline to file nominations for the state assembly poll was October 4, while the deadline for withdrawal of candidature was October 7, according to the EC. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Niphad Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Niphad Legislative Assembly constituency is a part of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. In the fray are Shiv Sena candidate Anil Sahebrao Kadam, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Uttamrao Dashrath Nirbhavane, Nationalist Congress Party candidate Bankar Diliprao Shankarrao, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Santosh Vishnu Aherrao and independent candidate Saiyyad Kalim Liyakat. In the Niphad Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Anil Sahebrao Kadam from Shiv Sena secured 78,186 votes and defeated NCP candidate Bankar Diliprao Shankarrao.

Dindori Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Dindori Legislative Assembly constituency forms an integral part of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. The candidates who are contesting in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 from the Dindori seat are Jana Somnath Vatar from BSP, Zirwal Narhari Sitaram from NCP, Adv. Tikaram Katthu Bagul from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party, Bhaskar Gopal Gavit from Shiv Sena party and Arun Dattatray Gaikwad from VBA. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, NCP’s Zirwal Narhari Sitaram won the Dindori seat by securing 68,284 votes. He defeated Shiv Sena candidate Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale.

Nashik East Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Nashik East Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that are a part of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. In the fray are Adv. Amol Changdeo Pathade from BSP, Ganesh Sukdeo Unhawane from INC, Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap from NCP, Adv. Rahul Uattamrao Dhikle from BJP, Santosh Ashok Nath from VBA and other independent candidates. In the Nashik East Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap from BJP won with 78,941 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant (Raju Anna) Pandurang Lavte.

Nashik Central Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Nashik Central Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that are a part of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Some of the candidates contesting from Nashik seat in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 are BJP’s Devyani Suhas Pharande, Deepak Rangnath Doke from BSP, Nitin Keshavrao Bhosale from MNS, Sanjay Bharat Sable from VBA, Hemlata Ninad Patil from INC among other independent candidates.In the Nashik Central Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, BJP candidate Farande Devayani Suhas won the election by securing 61,548 votes against MNS candidate Vasant (Bhau) Nivrutti Gite.

Nashik West Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Nashik West Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that are a part of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. The candidates who will be contesting in the assembly election this year from Nashik West seat are Apoorva Prashant Hiray from NCP, Dilip Dattu Datir from MNS, Dhondiram Limbaji Karad from CPI, Bhimrao Lakshmanrao Jadhav from BSP, Seema Mahesh Hiray (Seematai) from BJP, Datta Dnyandev Ambhore from NNP, Mangesh Pundlik Pawar from BMP and other independent candidates. The winner of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014 from Nashik West was BJP candidate Hiray Seema Mahesh (Seematai) with 67,489 votes, followed by Shiv Sena’s Badgujar Sudhakar Bhika.

Deolali Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Deolali Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that are a part of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. The key candidates contesting in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 are BSP’s Amol Changdeo Pathade, Shiv Sena’s Yogesh Babanrao Gholap, NCP’s Saroj Babulal Ahire, MNS candidate Siddhant Laxman Mandale, Bahujan Mukti Party candidate Amar Kashinath Donde, Gautam Sukdeo Wagh from VBA, Vikrant Udhao Lokhande from NNP and other independent candidates.

Shiv Sena’s Gholap Yogesh(Bapu) Babanrao secured 49,751 votes and won the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014 from Deolali seat against BJP’s Sadafule Ramdas Dayaram (Baba).

The date of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 was announced by the Election Commission on September 21. Besides, as per EC’s guidelines, all the electoral procedures will be completed by October 28. It must be noted that the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9, 2019.