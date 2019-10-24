Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: The Maha polls in Maharashtra are a grand contest between two mega alliances – Shiv Sena-BJP, and opposition coalition Congress-NCP. The four parties are in for a fight in the 288 constituency assembly, with several other smaller parties tying themselves along to either of the groups.

Counting of votes to these seats will begin at 8 AM and the early trends are likely to emerge around 10 AM.

In the previous election, the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won 122, 63, 42 and 41 seats, respectively. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading the ruling coalition for re-election this year. Notably, Shiv Sena has pitted debutant Aaditya Thackeray who is also eyeing the position of deputy chief minister.

Facing the heat of Congress’ failure at party bastion Sangamner, Vijay ‘Balasaheb’ Thorat struggles into another season of candidature after retaining the seat since 1985. Pitched against him are Navale Sahebrao Ramachandra of Shiv Sena and Sharad Dyandev Gorde of the MNS, among others.

Another Congress bastion since 1995, Shirdi is all set to witness a major battle between Congress defaulter Radhakrishna Vikhe Eknathrao Patil, who will be fighting the seat for the BJP this time. Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Thorat Suresh Jagannath to defend the Congress hold, while Jagtap Shimon Thakaji of BSP and independent candidate Wagh Vishwanath Pandurang are also in the fray.

From the Kopargaon seat this year, BJP incumbent candidate Kolhe Snehalata Bipindada will be defending her seat against Ashutosh Ashokrao Kale of the NCP and Madhav Sakharam Tribhuvan of the BSP, among others.

The Shrirampur constituency, currently held by the Congress, will witness a one-on-one battle between defaulter Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble who is battling from a Shiv Sena ticket, and Congress’ fresh face Kanade Lahu Natha.

The Nevasa seat will be contested by MNS candidate Sachin Ramdas Gavhane, and BSP’s Vishwas Poulas Vairagar against BJP’s incumbent MLA Balasaheb Damodar. Damodar had defeated NCP candidate Gadakh Shankarrao Yashwantrao from the seat in 2014.

Former NCP stronghold Shevgaon will witness a close battle between the party candidate Dhakne Prataprao Babanrao and the BJP incumbent MLA Monika Rajiv Rajale who defeated three-time NCP winner Ghule Narendra Marutraoji.

Notably, the term for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government ends on November 9.