Mumbai: The counting of votes to Sangole, Malshiras, Phaltan, Wai, Koregaon, Man Maharashtra assembly seats will begins, and the early trends are expected to emerge by 8 AM. Notably, the polling in the aforementioned constituencies took place on October 21.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government is hoping to back to power in the state, with Congress-NCP alliance facing an uphill challenge of dislodging the former from the power and making a comeback in the state.

Sangole- This seat is held by PWPI’s Deshmukh Ganpatrao Annasaheb, who defeated SHS’s Adv. Shahajibapu Rajaram Patil in 2014 assembly election. This year, NCP’s Dipakarao Salunkhe is in the fray against Shiv Sena’s Shahaji Patil. AIMIM’S Shankar Sargar is also contesting from the seat.

Malshiras- In 2014 assembly elections, NCP’s Dolas Hanumant Jagannath came to power from the seat, who defeated IND’s Khandagale Anant Jaykumar. This year, NCP’s Uttamroa Shivdas Jankar is in the fray against BJP’s Ram Vitthal Satpute.

Phaltan- The seat is currently held by NCP’s Chavan Dipak Pralhad, who defeated INC’s Aagavane Digambar Rohidas in 2014 polls. This year, Agawane Digambar Rohidas is in the fray from BJP against NCP’s Dipak Pralhad Chavan. BSP’s Pradip Alias Prem Suresh More is also contesting from the seat.

Wai- This seat is held by NCP’s Jadhav (Patil) Makrand Laxmanrao. Laxmanrao had defeated INC’s Bhosale Madan Prataprao in 2014 elections. This year, Makrand Laxmanrao Jadhav (Patil) from NCP is in the fray against BJP’s Madan Prataprao Bhosale. Dipak Keshav Kakade from BSP is also contesting from the seat.

Koregaon- In 2014 assembly elections, Kolhe Snehalata Bipindada from BJP came to power from the seat by defeating SHS’s Aashutosh Ashokrao Kale. This year, Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde from NCP is in the fray against Shiv Sena’s Mahesh Sambhajiraje Shinde. BSP’s Kiran Kashinath Sawant is in also contesting from the seat.

Man- The seat is held by Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore from the Congress. This year, Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore from BJP is in the fray against IND’s Sandip Janardan Kharat. Narayan Tatoba Kalel from BSP is also contesting from the seat.