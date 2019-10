Load More

Mumbai: Counting for the Assembly seats of Savner, Hingna, Umred, Nagpur South West, Nagpur South and Nagpur East in Maharashtra is underway. The assembly results are expected to be out by 5 PM.

For Savner constituency this year, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal is fighting on Congress ticket, Rajeev Bhaskarrao Potdar on BJP, Sanchayata Sudesh Patil on BSP, Pramod Vyankatrao Bagade on BVA, Vijay Pandhari Rajurkar on BMP, Gajanan Madhukar Bhingare and Bhimrao Raghobaji Nikose contesting on IND tickets respectively. In 2014, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal from the INC and Vinod Bapuraoji Jivtode (Guruji) from SHS had won this constituency with over 84630 votes and 75421 votes respectively.

For Hingna constituency this year, Ghodmare Vijaybabu Pandurangji is fighting from NCP, Meghe Sameer Dattatraya from BJP, Rahul Dhanraj Sontakke from BSP, Nashim Tapkir Alam from NNP, Nitesh Jivan Jangle from VBA. Ghodmare Vijay, Comred Madhav Champatrao Bhonde, Sudhakar Tarachand Wakde, Sushil Kumar Dholekar, Somkuwar Roshan Liladhar are contesting on IND’s tickets. In 2014, Meghe Sameer Dattatraya from BJP had defeated Bang Rameshchandra Gopikisan from NCP with over 84139 votes.

For Umred constituency this year, Manojkumar Manoranjan Bawangade is contesting on MNS ticket, while Raju Devnath Parwe on INC ticket, Sudhir Laxman Parwe on BJP, Sandip Sahadeo Meshram on BSP, Bawane Padmakar Domaji on BMP, Rukshdas Mokasrao Bansod on VBA. Abhishek Chaturbhuj Bansod and Nitnavare Vinod Shalikram are contesting on IND tickets respectively. In 2014, Parwe Sudhir Laxman from BJP had defeated Bansod Rukshadas Mokasrao from BSP with over 92399 votes.

For Nagpur South West constituency this year, Dr. Ashish Deshmukh is contesting on INC ticket, while Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis on BJP, Vivek Vinayak Hadke on BSP, Amol Bhimraoji Hadke on AAP, Ambadas Lokhande on BMP, Com. Yogesh Krushnarao Thakre on CPI, Ravi Als Ravindra Paikuji Shende are contesting on VBA tickets. Jyotsna Vijay Adakane (Khairkar), Dipak Laxmanrao Maske and Dharmashila Mahendra Bharadwaj are contesting on IND tickets respectively. In 2014, Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis from BJP had defeated Prafulla Vinod Gudadhe (Patil) with over 113918 votes.

For Nagpur South constituency this year, GIRISH KRUSHNARAO PANDAV is contesting on INC ticket, while MOHAN GOPALRAO MATE on BJP, SHANKAR PUNDLIK THOOL on BSP, UDAY RAMBHAUJI BORKAR on BMP, RAMESH KRISHNARAO PISHE on VBA and RAJSHREE INGLE is fighting on BMP ticket. KISHOR RATANLAL KUMERIYA, PROMOD NEMINATH KAPSE, PRAMOD NATHUJI MANMODE and RAHUL SURESHRAO HARDE are fighting on INC tickets respectively. In 2014, Kohale Sudhakar Vitthalrao from BJP had defeated Chaturvedi Satish from INC by over 81224 votes.

For Nagpur East constituency this year, Krushna Pancham Khopde is contesting on BJP ticket, while Purushottam Nagorao Hajare on INC, Sagar Damodhar Lokhande on BSP and Mangalmurti Ramkrishna Sonkusare on VBA. Amol Dilip Itankar, Bablu Gedam and Vilas Dadaji Charde are contesting on IND tickets respectively. In 2014, Khopde Krishna Pancham from BJP had defeated Abhijit Govindrao Wanjari from INC with over 99136 votes.