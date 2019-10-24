Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle, Ichalkaranji, Shirol, Miraj, Sangli seats in Maharashtra is to begin at 8 AM on Thursday, i.e., October 24 while the early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

Upon the directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a single-phase voting in Maharashtra Assembly election took place on October 21, 2019. There are 288 Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seats in Maharashtra Assembly this year. While the deadline to file nominations for the state assembly poll was October 4, the last date of withdrawal of candidature was October 7, stated the EC. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Shahuwadi Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Shahuwadi is one of the 10 assembly constituencies that form an integral part of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Satyajit Babasaheb Patil, who contested from the Shahuwadi assembly seat, defeated his rival Kore Vinay Vilasrao of Jan Surajya Shakti party by a slender margin of 388 votes. This time, in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Shiv Sena candidate Patil will contest against Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Gautam Jagannath Kamble and others.

Hatkanangle Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Hatkanangale is one of the 10 assembly constituencies that form an integral part of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra. In 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sujit Minchekar defeated Congress candidate Awale Jaywant Gangawam in the Hatkanangle constituency by securing 89,087 votes. Minchekar is the current MLA of the Hatkanangale constituency. This time, Shiv Sena’s Minchekar will contest against Congress candidate Awale Raju (Baba) Jaywantrao and others in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019.

Ichalkaranji Vidhan Sabha Seat:

The Ichalkaranji constituency is one among the 288 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the Maharashtra. It is part of the Kolhapur district. Sitting BJP MLA Suresh Halvankar will contest from this Ichalkaranji constituency for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Suresh Halvankar had defeated Congress candidate by securing 94,923 votes in his favour. This year, Halvankar will contest against Congress candidate Khanjire Rahul Prakash among others.

Shirol Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Shirol is one of the 10 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that form an integral part of Kolhapur district. Shiv Sena candidate Ulhas Patil is the current MLA of Shirol assembly constituency. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Ulhas Patil defeated Nationalist Congress Party candidate by securing 70,809 votes. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Patil will contest against BSP candidate Adam Babu Mujawar among others.

Miraj Vidhan Sabha Seat:

The Miraj constituency is one of the eight assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that is located in Sangli district on a geographical aspect. Sitting BJP MLA Khade Suresh (Bhau) Dagadu will contest against BSP candidate Gangaram Shivmurti Satpute in the Miraj Vidhan Sabha constituency this year. Notably, in the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Dagadu defeated a Congress candidate by securing 93,795 votes.

Sangli Vidhan Sabha Seat:

The Sangli constituency is one among the 288 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. Sitting BJP MLA Sudhir Dada Hari Gadgil hails from Sangli constituency. In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Gadgil defeated Congress candidate by securing 80,497 votes. This year, Gadgil will contest against Congress candidate Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil among others for the Sangli seat.

The date of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 was announced by the Election Commission on September 21. Besides, as per EC’s guidelines, all the electoral procedures will be completed by October 28. It must be noted that the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9, 2019.