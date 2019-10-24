Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: The Maha polls in Maharashtra are a grand contest between two mega alliances – Shiv Sena-BJP, and opposition coalition Congress-NCP. The four parties are in for a fight in the 288 constituency assembly, with several other smaller parties tying themselves along to either of the groups.

Counting of votes has begun for these seats and the early trends are likely to emerge around 10 AM.

In the previous election, the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP won 122, 63, 42 and 41 seats, respectively. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading the ruling coalition for re-election this year. Notably, Shiv Sena has pitted debutant Aaditya Thackeray who is also eyeing the position of deputy chief minister.

In Shirur, BJP has fielded incumbent MLA Pacharne Baburao Kashinath for re-election. Kashinath is fighting a one on one battle against NCP candidate Ashok Raosaheb Pawar.

The 200th constituency of Maharashtra assembly, Indapur has a total of 2,76,911 voters. The seat is currently retained by NCP leader Dattatray Vithoba Bharne who defeated four-time winner Harshavardhan Shahajirao Patil from the Congress. This time, Bharne will defend his seat against Patil, who is contesting from a BJP ticket.

The Baramati seat has been a Pawar bastion since 1995 when NCP leader Ajit Anantrao Pawar, nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar had won the assembly elections. Pawar defeated BJP candidate Balasaheb Alias Prabhakar Dadaram Gawade in 2014. However, the BJP is eyeing to cut through the stronghold and win the seat after raising issues of water scarcity, and poor roads during the poll campaigns.

With over 3.5 lakh electors, Purandpur is set to witness a tough fight between Shiv Sena’s Vijaybapu Shivtare who will defend his seat against BSP’s Kiran Bapu Sonavane and Congress’ Sanjay Chandukaka Jagtap.

From Bhor, three-time winner and incumbent MLA Sangam Anantrao Thopate from the Congress will take on Shiv Sena’s Kuldip Sudam Konde. Meanwhile, Anil Prakash Matere of the MNS is also fighting the battle against Thopate.

The Konkan seat of Maval is set to witness a contest between two-time winner, BJP’s Bala Alias Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade who is defending his seat against NCP candidate Sunil Shankarrao, Shelke, Mandakini Shashikant Bhosale of Bahujan Samaj Party and others.

Notably, the term for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government ends on November 9.