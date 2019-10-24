Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes to Vasai, Bhiwandi Rural, Shahapur, Bhiwandi West, Bhiwandi East, and Kalyan West seats in Maharashtra is to begin at 8 AM on Thursday, i.e., October 24 while the early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM. Upon the directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a single-phase voting in Maharashtra Assembly election was held on October 21, 2019. There are 288 Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) seats in Maharashtra Assembly this year. The last date notified by the EC for candidates to file nominations for the state assembly poll was October 4, while the last date of withdrawal of candidature was October 7. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Vasai Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Vasai Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that is located in the Palghar district. The key candidates in the fray are Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Anton Victor Dicuna, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Prafull Narayan Thakur, Shiv Sena candidate Vijay Govind Patil, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Shahid Kamal Shaikh. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Hitendra Vishnu Thakur from Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi secured 97,291 votes and won the Vasai seat.

Bhiwandi Rural Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Located in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, Bhiwandi Rural Legislative Assembly constituency was called by the name 59-Wada assembly constituency till the year 2004. In the fray are Mhase Nitesh Jagan from Communist Party of India, Madhuri Shashikant Mhatre from Nationalist Congress Party, Shantaram Tukaram More from Shiv Sena, Shubhangi Ramesh Govari from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Swapnil Mahadeo Koli from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and independent candidate Sitaram Arjun Dive. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Shiv Sena’s Shantaram Tukaram More secured 57,082 votes and won the Bhiwandi Rural seat fighting against BJP’s Patil Shantaram Dundaram.

Shahapur Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Located in the Thane district, the Shahapur Legislative Assembly constituency of Maharashtra is reserved for the ST candidates. The key candidates contesting this year are Krushna Chintu Bhavar from CPI, Daulat Bhika Daroda from NCP, Barora Pandurang Mahadu from Shiv Sena, Ravindra Mangalu Marade from BSP, Vishnu Budha Thombre from BTP, Harishchandra (Haresh) Bango Khandavi from VBA. In the Shahapur Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Barora Pandurang Mahadu from NCP emerged victorious with 56,813 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Daulat Bhika Daroda.

Bhiwandi West Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Bhiwadi West Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that is a part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. The key candidates in the fray this year are Abusama Abuhuraira Khan from BSP, Khan Shoeb (Guddu) from INC, Chaughule Mahesh Prabhakar from BJP, Nagesh Shankar Mukadam from MNS, Bonde Suhas Dhananjay from VBA. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, BJP’s Choughule Mahesh Prabhakar secured 42,483 votes and won the Bhiwandi West seat against INC candidate Khan Shoeb Ashfaq.

Bhiwandi East Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Bhiwandi East Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that is a part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Some of the key candidates contesting from Bhiwandi East seat in the assembly election this year are Najir Ahamad Siddiq Ansari from BSP, Manoj Waman Gulvi from MNS, Rupesh Laxman Mhatre from Shiv Sena, Santosh Manjayya Shetty from INC, Narayan Pratap Vanga from BMP, Budhesh Laxman Jadhav from VBA among others. In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Rupesh Laxman Mhatre secured 33,541 votes against BJP’s Santosh Manjayya Shetty in the Bhiwandi East constituency.

Kalyan West Vidhan Sabha Seat:

Kalyan West Legislative Assembly constituency is one of the six assembly constituencies that is a part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. In the fray are BSP’s Ashish Vijay Tambe, INC candidate Kanchan Yogesh Kulkarni, MNS candidate Prakash Sukhdev Bhoir, Shiv Sena candidate Vishwanath Atmaram Bhoir, AIMIM’s Ayaz Gulzar Molvi and VBA candidate Naresh Shani Gaikwad. and other independent candidates. BJP’s Narendra Baburao Pawar secured 54,388 votes and won the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2014 to Kalyan West constituency against Shiv Sena’s Vijay (Bandya) Jagannath Salvi.

The date of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 was announced by the Election Commission on September 21. Besides, as per EC’s guidelines, all the electoral procedures will be completed by October 28. It must be noted that the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 9, 2019.