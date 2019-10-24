New Delhi: The counting of votes for the October 21 single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 8 AM on Thursday, with the BJP-Shiv Sena combine racing well ahead of the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine. (Follow all Maharashtra Assembly election-related news here)

The process is currently underway in the state.

Bhandup West, seat number 157 in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly, was won by Shiv Sena’s Ashok Patil who has been replaced by party colleague Ramesh Koregaonkar for the 2019 elections. Other major candidates in this constituency are Congress’ Suresh Harishchandra, Ravi Thate and Vinod Shinde of MNS.

The Jogeshwari East seat, meanwhile, is represented by Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar who will be hoping to retain it against, among others, Kundan Waghmare of BSP, Sunil Kimre of Congress and AAP’s Vitthal Lad.

Former BMC mayor and four-time corporator of the country’s richest civic body, Sunil Prabhu, who won the Dindoshi seat in 2014 is contesting once again from here in 2019. Up against him will be Arun Surve of the MNS, Vidya Chavan of the NCP, AAP’s Dilip Tawde etc.

BJP’s Atul Bhatkalkar will look to make it two wins a row from the Kandivali East constituency as he faces challenge from Dr. Ajanta Yadav of the Congress, Balakrishna Prasad of the BSP, MNS’ Hemantkumar Kamble, Sumitra Shrivastava of the AAP.

In Charkop, the BJP has repeated its 2014-winning candidate Yogesh Sagar. Congress’ Kalu Budhelia and BSP’s Farukh Khan are two other major candidates from here.

Malad West, one of the 42 seats won by the Congress in the 2014 elections, will have incumbent MLA Aslam Sheikh, who won five years ago, look to add a second consecutive win to his kitty. Keshav Jadhav of BSP, Thakur Ramesh Singh of BJP, AIMIM’s Ismail Sheikh, IUML’s Mohammed Idlis Qureshi are among other candidates from this seat.