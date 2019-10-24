New Delhi: Counting of votes for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 8 AM on Thursday at counting centres across the state and is currently underway. As per the first trends, the incumbent BJP-Shiv Sena government will easily retain power in the state. (Follow all Maharashtra Assembly election-related news here)

From Ghatkopar West, former MNS leader Ram Kadam is the candidate for the BJP. He won from this constituency in 2014 too. In fact, he won here in 2009 as well but on an MNS ticket. He joined the BJP in 2014, contested from here and won. Congress’ Anand Shukla, Ganesh Chukkal of the MNS and BSP’s Sudhir Jadhav are among other prominent candidates from here.

The Ghatkopar East seat was won by BJP’s Prakash Mehta in 2014 but the party has fielded Parag Shah from here in 2019. He will be up against the like of Manisha Suryawanshi from the Congress, Satish Pawar of MNS etc.

The Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat is held by the controversial Abu Azmi of the SP, who will once again look to defend his bastion. Vithal Lokare of the Shiv Sena has been fielded here by the Sena-BJP alliance.

Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate, Shiv Sena’s 2014 winning candidate from Anushakti Nagar, will once again look to win from here. His biggest competition on this seat will be the NCP’s Nawab Malik, who is one of the most prominent faces of the party on national television. AIMIM’s Shahanwaz h Shaikh, too, is contesting from here.

Chembur, a large upmarket suburb in eastern Mumbai, has as its MLA, Shiv Sena’s Prakash Phaterpekar, whom the party has fielded again from this constituency. MNS’s Karna Dunbale, Congress’ Chandrakant Handore, BSP’s Madhu More etc. are other prominent candidates from this seat.

Kurla is well-known for its Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station and its MLA is Shiv Sena’s Mangesh Kudalkar whom the party has retained on this seat. Up against him will be MNS’ Appasaheb Avchare, BSP’s Nitin Bhosale , NCP’s Milind Kamble etc.