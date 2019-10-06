New Delhi: In view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on October 21. This holiday was declared especially for those working in the government and semi-government offices, state-run corporations and boards, public enterprises and banks, stated a report.

Maharashtra will undergo a single-phase by-election on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24, announced the Election Commission of India on Saturday.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are yet to decide on a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming by-election in Maharashtra, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have agreed to contest in the assembly poll with 125 seats each. Meanwhile, smaller allies will contest from 38 seats.