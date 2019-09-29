New Delhi: At a time when the BJP is holding the CEC meeting in its headquarters here to finalise the candidates list for the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena on Sunday announced that the party’s Aditya Thackeray will contest from Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai.

With this announcement from the Shiv Sena, it is clear that Aditya will become the first member from the Thackrey family to fight any election in the political history of the party.

Reports suggest that if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance comes to power again in Maharashtra, Aditya will be given a post of deputy chief minister. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had recently also said that his party will offer the seat of deputy chief minister to Aditya and will be happy to have him in his cabinet.

Grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackrey, Aditya has been preparing the ground for the Maharashtra polls for a long time now. He had recently launched a ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in the state to thank the people of the state to support his party in the last Lok Sabha elections 2019. During the yatra, he also sought support for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Election Commission has recently announced dates for the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly polls. As per the EC, the polls will be held on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena had announced that it has given AB form to its incumbent MLAs, authorising them to file their nominations as Shiv Sena candidates for 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Sometime before, the Congress also released the first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Notably, candidate Ashok Chavan will contest from Boker, Nitin Raut from Nagpur North and Pariniti Shinde from Solapur Central. Some of the other candidates include Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam from Palus-Kadegaon and Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh from Latur City.

Prior to this, the Congress had announced the names of candidates for the by-elections to Assembly seats of Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.