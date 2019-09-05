New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday said that they had agreed on 70 per cent of seat-sharing formula with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Chavan said, “We had good discussion with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) regarding seat distribution for Assembly Elections in Maharashtra. We have agreed on 70 per cent of the seats, rest will also be taken care of.”

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena and BJP leaders on Wednesday conducted their first round of seat-sharing talks. The focus of the discussion was on the possible number of seats that could be allotted to their allies for the upcoming state assembly polls.

A BJP leader said it has not yet been decided which party will contest how many seats in the 288-member house. “Today was the first day of meeting to work out a seat-sharing formula. It is not fixed how many seats each party can share with the allies but some seats were discussed, said the BJP leader.

The meeting was held at the residence of Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patils residence, which was attended by party leader and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Sena leader Subhash Desai.

Asked about the recently inducted leaders from the Congress and NCP, the BJP leader said, “Those seats will be considered as that of the respective party in which the sitting MLA has joined.

“Most of the sitting MLAs will get ticket from their new political home. Such an arrangement has been worked out, he said.

Smaller parties like the RPI (A) and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) are part of the BJP-Sena alliance in the state.

In 2014, the Congress and NCP contested the assembly elections independently and ended up winning 42 and 41 seats, respectively. They lost power in the state.

The assembly elections are due in October this year. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won only one seat in Maharashtra while the NCP got only four.

(With agency inputs)