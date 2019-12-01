New Delhi: While the Congress was looking for an unopposed election to the Speaker post, the BJP nominated Kisan Kathore for the post. Patole is a BJP rebel who left the party and joined the Congress ahead of the elections and contested against Nitin Gadkari and lost.

The election will be held on Sunday, a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi cleared the floor test with 169 votes.

“They (the BJP) have the right in democracy (to field a candidate. But it has been a tradition in Maharashtra that Speaker is elected unopposed. We hope that tradition continues,” said a Congress leader.

Both Patole and Kathore are in their fourth term as MLA. Kathore was elected the Thane Zilla Parishad president in 2002. He became Thane MLA on an NCP ticket in 2004. He won in 2009m 2014 and 2019 Assembly Elections. He contested the last two elections on BJP ticket.

On Saturday, the Assembly witnessed much drama as the BJP MLAs staged a walkout as former CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that never in the history of the state Assembly, a trust vote was conducted without electing a Speaker. “What was the fear this time?” Fadnavis said, moments before the BJP staged a walkout.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the oath-taking ceremony of Thackeray and other six ministers in Shivaji park was not in line with the rules. “Someone took Babasaheb Thackeray’s name, someone took names of Sonia ji and Pawar Saheb. The oath was not taken as per the given format,” Fadnavis said.

“You feel stung when we took names of Chhatrapati Shivaji. I will take the name again and again. Those who don’t take the names of their parents have no right to live. It is not Maharashtra’s to think that taking Shivaji’s name and parents name is a crime,” Uddhav said.