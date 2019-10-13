New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday started Congress’ campaign for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Latur, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a host of issues, including jobs and the Prime Minister’s recent second informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Addressing the rally, Rahul, who recently faced flak for going on a vacation abroad, accused the PM and Union Home Minister of using the media to divert the country’s attention from core issues.

Attacking the PM, the Congress leader, in an apparent reference to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission, said that when the youths ask for jobs, the government ‘shows them the moon.’ Rahul said, “ISRO was established by Congress. Rocket did not go there in two days, it took years, Narendra Modi ji is taking its benefit. Sending a rocket to the moon will not feed the youth of the country.”

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Latur, Maharashtra: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was established by Congress. Rocket did not go there in 2 days, it took years, Narendra Modi ji is taking its benefit. Sending a rocket to the moon will not feed youth of the country. pic.twitter.com/d6aCTxWpMq — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

He also took a jibe at Modi’s recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram, the Wayanad MP asked if the Prime Minister asked his guest about the 2017 Doklam stand-off between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in 2017.

The-then Congress vice-president’s meet with the Chinese envoy had triggered a huge storm. Defending the meet, he had said that it was his responsibility to be informed on ‘critical issues.’

Later today, the Congress leader will also address two more rallies, both in Mumbai, in Chandivali and Dharavi.

Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, too, are addressing rallies in the state today.

Maharashtra, which is currently governed by BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, will witness single-phase elections on October 21, along with Haryana, another BJP-governed state.

Vote counting in both states will be done and results announced on October 24.