Mumbai: In a courageous act, a 45-year-old woman foiled an ATM robbery attempt in Palghar’s Vasai area. The woman identified as Sukanya Pawar locked the thief inside the ATM kiosk when she sensed he was committing the robbery. If reports are to believed, the woman had visited the residential complex to visit a relative and offer her condolences for somebody’s death in the family. Also Read - Even Police Not Safe: Robbers Break Into Crime Branch Inspector's House in Meerut, Steal Valuables Worth Lakhs

At around 2:30 AM, the woman heard some noises coming from the ATM kiosk. She suspected something was amiss after finding the shutters down. She then bought a lock and latched the shutters before alerting the residents and police, reported Times of India.

When the cops arrived, they found a man inside the kiosk. The man has been identified as Salim Mansoori, a resident of Borivli. He had destroyed the machine and but could not run away with 10 lakh cash inside the ATM machine.

Police have registered a case against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).