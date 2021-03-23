New Delhi: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which has claimed to have cracked the Mansukh Hiren murder case, will address a press conference at 4 PM today. Earlier this morning, the Maharashtra ATS seized a Volvo Car from Daman in connection with the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren. This comes a day after, ATS DIG Shivdeep Lande posted a message on Facebook stating that the Hiran murder case had been cracked. The Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number was seized on Monday, the official said, adding there is no clarity so far on who owned this car. It has been kept at the ATS office in Thane. Also Read - Randhir Kapoor Misses His 'Darling Brothers' Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Shares Rare Throwback Photo

The Maharashtra ATS had detained a person from Gujarat who allegedly supplied 14 mobile SIM cards to suspended Assistant Police Inspector Vaze and two others caught on Sunday – convicted and dismissed cop Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor. Through these SIM cards, the ATS is unravelling the movements, location and conversations of the accused.

It also raided prime-accused, arrested cop Sachin Vaze's home, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recorded the statement of Hiren's widow and others. The ATS team took accused Shinde to the residence of Waze in Thane and later to the creek in Mumbra were Hiran's body was found.