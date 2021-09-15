New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organised terror module that has been closely managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother. On Wednesday, Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal held a press conference, where is informed that out of the 6 persons arrested yesterday, one person belongs from Mumbai’s Dharavi and had D-company links. The person was arrested in Kota while he was travelling on a train to Delhi.Also Read - 'Wrong and Baseless': Chhota Shakeel Denies D-company's Involvement in Pakistan-organised Terror Module Busted by Delhi Police

“No explosives or weapons were recovered from Jaan Mohammed. Delhi Police and Mumbai Police will exchange information on this. Our team is going to Delhi today,” Agarwal said. “We do get terror alerts, but as far as this case is concerned both Mumbai and the state are safe,” he added. Also Read - Delhi Police Busts Pak-Organised Terror Module, 6 Suspects Arrested | Details Inside

According to Delhi Police, the arrested persons include Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra, Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi, Moolchand alias Lala (47) of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Qamar (28) of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Md Abu Bakar (23), Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Days After Sakinaka Rape Case, Mumbai Police Forms 'Nirbhaya Squad' For Women’s Safety

Delhi Police earlier had also said high-end imported weapons, Italian Pistols firearms, ammunition and explosive were recovered from the arrested persons. Police said the arrested persons were likely to target the states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Delhi Police busts Pakistan-organised terror module linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother

Addressing a press conference, Neeraj Thakur, Special Cell Commissioner, Delhi Police said, “In a multistate operation, we have arrested six people. Two among them were trained in Pakistan recently. We got inputs from the central agency that plans across the border are being made to execute terror activities in several cities in India. Delhi Police Special Cell made a special team after the input. After analyzing human and technical inputs, we observed the terror network is spread over several states. This is a Pak coordinated and organised module.”

“We conducted raids simultaneously in several states this morning. First, we arrested a person named Sameer a resident of Maharashtra. He was arrested from Kota while travelling by train. Two people were arrested in Delhi. Then with collaboration with UP ATS, we arrested three more persons,” Thakur said.

“Two of the arrested persons Osama and Zeeshan were first taken to Muscat by flight and from there, they reached Pakistan by boat and ship. They were kept at a farmhouse near Gwadar Port where they were provided training to make explosives and operating firearms including AK-47. The training was for around 15 days. After receiving the training they came back to India via Muscat. Reaching India they started working as sleeper cells,” explained the Special Cell Commissioner.