New Delhi: The Maharashtra autorickshaw unions have called off their indefinite strike on Tuesday after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agreed to hold a meeting to discuss their demands.

Fadnavis will chair a meeting at 3 PM to be attended by the representatives of the Auto Rickshaw Union in Mumbai, said autorickshaw Malak Chalak Sanghatana Joint Action Committee (JAC) President Shashank Rao.

“We are hopeful that our issues will be resolved amicably tomorrow. We are grateful to the CM for intervening in the issue,” Rao said.

Members of the union had earlier warned to go on a strike from July 9 unless their Rickshaw fares were increased by Rs 4 per km, while the current minimum fare is Rs 18. The union had also demanded the curbing of app-based cab services like ola and uber and a crackdown on illegal auto-rickshaws.

The withdrawal comes as the union said they did not wish to cause any inconvenience to the daily commuters. Rao had earlier blamed the government for the disruption because of their negligence over the welfare of autorickshaw drivers in the state.

The autorickshaw fares have remained the same for nearly three years. The autorickshaw is the state’s transport lifeline and a break the services will cripple the daily lives of the public.

With IANS inputs